Gallery walk brings visitors to Gravette’s Main Street

GRAVETTE — A third Thursday gallery walk brought several visitors to Gravette Main Street.

The event was organized by D. Arthur Wilson, owner with his wife Lisa of the Art Gone Wild Art Gallery and Heart and Soul Yoga Studio on Gravette Main Street, who invited area artists and craftsmen to display their original work during the evening.

The Wilsons kept their businesses open late and were on hand to greet walk visitors, offer refreshments and give tours of their gallery, studio and gift shop.

Gravette artist Michael Kelley set up a booth in front of Austin Drug and displayed his artwork. Kelley works in a variety of artistic genres and showed works with Western, outer space and superhero themes. His mother, Mary Kay Kelley, entertained the youngsters with a reading of “Where the Wild Things Are,” and free children’s books were distributed courtesy of Once Upon a Time Books in Tontitown.

Several Gravette merchants participated by keeping late hours. Walk participants could enjoy a specialty coffee and delicious baked goods from Flyer Coffee, stop by the Gravette Public Library to pick up free art kits provided by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art or drop in at Henzie’s Art Studio, where patrons were working on paintings, mosaic tile work and other projects.

Steve Harari, owner of the newly-opened Narrow Path Advisors, set up a table in front of his office and introduced himself to those who came by. Harari’s business is located in the former Gravette Gym building. Samantha Smith, of Rogers, set up her keyboard at the corner of Main Street and Highway 59 and entertained visitors with music and song. Kaiser Falk and his father, Danny Falk, were on hand to show folks their newly opened boot, shoe repair and leather patchwork shop, Soles Saved, and Heels Too, just north of Main Street on Highway 59.

Arthur Wilson was pleased with the event’s turnout, but he said several area artists did not get word of the event in time to participate. He has had inquiries from several people who learned of the event too late and says he expects the third Thursday event on May 20 will be even bigger and better.

Anyone wishing to participate in future third Thursday gallery walks should contact Wilson at (501) 520-7419 or the Art Gone Wild website, artgonewildstudios.com, to reserve space. The popup sidewalk gallery walks are expected to continue through September.

Susan Holland may be reached by email at sholland@nwadg. com .