Grants aim to offset pandemic losses

Music clubs, theaters and other entertainment businesses can start applying today to receive up to $10 million in federal aid to supplement losses suffered during the pandemic.

The Small Business Administration's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program will distribute $16 billion in stimulus aid to live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, performing arts organizations, museums and movie theaters, among others.

Applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. About $2 billion is reserved for applications with fewer than 50 full-time employees.

Funds may be used for payroll costs, rent, utilities, mortgages, debt, insurance, worker protection expenses and administrative costs.

More information is available at sba.gov.