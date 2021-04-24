Gravette’s senior center to open May 3

GRAVETTE — The Billy V. Hall Senior Activity and Wellness Center will be opening May 3, according to center director Melissa Provence.

Curbside meals will still be available between 11 and 11:30 a.m., then meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to persons wishing to dine inside.

Persons dining at the center will not be able to self-serve. All drinks and meals will be brought to the table and, when diners are finished eating, they should leave their dishes and utensils on the table for staff members to remove.

Two people will be able to sit at each table spacing 6 feet apart, with the exception of married couples or persons from the same household. The maximum capacity will be 24.

All center clients will have their temperatures taken before entering the building. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter. After entering they must sanitize their hands at a station located at the front door and all must wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing even if they have received the covid vaccine.

The building will be open to home-delivered meal drivers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give them time to prepare and leave for their routes and for additional sanitizing.

Planned social activities will be scheduled in the mornings, such as exercise programs, games, music, speakers and other activities. After such activities as dominoes, materials should be left on the table so they can be properly sanitized before being put away. The exercise room, pool room, book and movie library will be open to clients from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with masks required and social distancing observed.

Transportation will be provided and trips scheduled upon opening. Anyone using the center vans will have temperatures taken before boarding the van and they will not be permitted to ride if their temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher. All clients must wear a mask and practice social distancing so vans will run at half capacity. The vans will be sanitized before and after each trip.

