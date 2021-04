A $3.8 million project to repave an 11.8-mile section of U.S. 67 in Hope will require lane closings for the next two weeks, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will alternately reduce traffic to a single lane and close city streets intersecting with U.S. 67, also called East Third Street, between Arkansas 73 and Arkansas 174, weather permitting.

The work began Thursday, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.