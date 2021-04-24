Happy birthday (Apr. 24): As accomplished as you are, you still feel raw and unrefined in many regards, and you can be sure that it's this scrappy spirit that attracts scenarios that allow you to shine. You'll earn the respect of students and the patronage of dream customers. In 2022, your team wins and your favorite investment pays off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Because you feel competent in your ability, you will perform well regardless of what else is going on — the circumstances in the room, the condition of your tools, even trepidation and nerves will only enhance your show.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are loved and prized. While you soak in the love, being prized comes with all manner of implications that feel strange and wrong to you. Shun with impunity. No one owns you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're torn about whether to invest in a new tool. Definitely, using something different will amplify your capacities. Don't rule out that which you make yourself. Tools of your very own will open up fresh avenues of exploration.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Try not to get hung up on having a final, polished result because your time is better spent solving a number of problems, which you'll never get to if you try to make any of them perfect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll end up throwing something you thought you knew out the window. This is, ultimately, where the idea belongs — dissipated by the open air. You're onto more relevant things.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you keep the same rules, you'll get the same shaped result. You're going for something else. Your process is evolving. Take away one of your rules to let it expand unimpeded by previous limits.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Fear is as normal a part of the human experiences as is having thumbs. You may eliminate emotional neediness and still be fearful. Just don't let that fear define you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Many say they value humor, but you don't have to say such things. Your entire point of view says it for you. Someone finds this extremely attractive, and you'll know what it feels like to have a fan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do you have to look beyond the myth to find the love or are you in love with the myth? To some degree, both of these principles can be true at the same time in the same relationship. I

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Mindfulness gets plenty of play in your world lately — so much so that one might forget about the utter joys of the opposite state. Mindlessness certainly has its merits, especially in the sunshine of spring.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): As you make your way through the labyrinth, don't worry too much about getting it right. Deep down, you know that this thing is just made of shrubs, and it's scalable, should you get tired of the maze.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): This problem you see is like a wave that rises high and breaks on your shore and then re-assimilates with the ocean of life like it was never anything other than that, which it wasn't.

UNCOMFORTABLE COSMIC COMFORTS

Getting comfortable with being uncomfortable? It’s a good sign. What comes out of the meeting with Mercury and Uranus is this message for the lifelong learners: To be committed to growth is to agree to certain levels of discomfort. Constantly improving means constantly stretching to deliver something outside of one’s area of expertise.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I work in sales. A representative from a competing company approached me last week and said they’ve been hearing about my work and they want me to come work for them with a salary increase of 25%. I never signed a noncompete clause with my current company, so I’m free to go. But something feels funny about this, like it’s too good to be true. What do my stars say? I’m a Taurus with Mercury in Taurus, too.”

A: Your birthday is also called a solar return, as it is the time of year the sun returns to the part of the sky it was in at your birth. It’s an opportunity-filled time, and you are typically filled with confidence and the spirit of adventure at this time of year. The important thing to consider about the job offer will be the factors that are not financial. Can you see yourself being happy with the company and the people? What are the hours like? Can you get behind the product? Think about the long-term with this decision. Will you be burning bridges by making the leap? Your gut is telling you something that would be foolish to ignore.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Barbara Streisand exemplifies Taurus talent. Taurus rules the throat and many excellent singers have the sign of the bull featured prominently in their astrological charts. Streisand not only has her sun in Taurus; she also has communication planet Mercury there, as well as Saturn and Uranus. Her moon is in Leo, the sign of the entertainer, and her natal Venus is in soulful Pisces.