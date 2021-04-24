I-30 widening enters next phase

A new phase of the $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County starts today with the construction of a temporary bridge over the Saline River for westbound traffic.

The work will require closing off a section of U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 and the resulting traffic detours beginning tonight, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The section of U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 below the I-30 bridge that runs between the frontage road north of I-30 and Pawnee Drive will be closed from 11 p.m. today until 9 a.m. Sunday.

The effort is the first of what the agency described as "several operations in which crews will set a bridge for a temporary I-30 westbound bypass and then demolishing the existing I-30 westbound bridge once traffic has been moved to the bypass."

A second closing at the same location will take place over several nights next month, the department said.

The following detours will be in place:

• U.S 67/Arkansas 229 north from Haskell to I-30 westbound or to continue on Arkansas. 229: Take I-30 East to Sevier Street in Benton and return to I-30 West via the South Street bridge. The detour is approximately 5 miles and 7 minutes.

• Arkansas 229 south to I-30 east or to continue north on U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 toward Haskell: Take I-30 west to Old Military Road and return to I-30 East using the overpass. The detour is approximately 15 miles and 20 minutes.

• I-30 westbound to U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 south toward Haskell: Continue on I-30 West to Old Military Road and return to I-30 East using the overpass. The detour is approximately 15 miles and 20 minutes.

• I-30 eastbound to Arkansas 229 northbound: Continue on I-30 East to Sevier Street and return to I-30 West via the South Street Bridge. The detour is approximately 5 miles and 7 minutes.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barricades, traffic barrels and signs, the department said.

The work is part of a project to widen 5.5 miles of I-30 to six lanes from four between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.

The Arkansas Highway Commission awarded the contract for the job to Johnson Brothers Corp., a Southland Co., of Roanoke, Texas, in December 2018. Work began on the project in May 2019. The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.

The project is part of the department's $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, which focuses on regionally significant projects. It was financed, in part, by a 0.5% increase in the statewide sales tax that voters approved in 2012 as part of what became Amendment 91 to the Arkansas Constitution.

The project has been one of several projects that litigation involving Amendment 91 have aimed to halt.

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in October that the wording of Amendment 91 bars the 0.5% statewide sales tax collected under the amendment to be used on highways wider than four lanes.