• Erlend Ness, a Norwegian climber, became the first person to test positive for the coronavirus at a Mount Everest base camp, prompting concerns that the virus could spread among other climbers, guides and helpers, prematurely ending the just reopened climbing season.

• Chaim Deutsch, 52, a Democrat from Brooklyn who is a New York City councilman, plans to finish his term in office after pleading guilty to evading $82,000 in federal taxes and making fraudulent deductions related to his real estate management company.

• Salvatore Scumace, 67, was fired from his job as a fire-safety worker at a hospital in Catanzaro, Italy, after police investigating absenteeism by public workers discovered he had been paid more than $645,000 over 15 years without ever showing up for work.

• Nicholas Skulstad of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., is facing federal charges after police said he had a "to kill" list of prominent people when he rammed his vehicle into a Metropolitan Transit Authority SUV before being tackled by officers when he got out and yelled "You are going to die today!"

• Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games in Cary, N.C., has donated 7,500 acres in the state's Appalachian highlands near Roan Mountain to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy to be preserved as a haven for wildlife.

• Terrance Caldwell, 27, of Canton, Miss., who pleaded guilty to capital murder in the 2019 killing of a pizza delivery woman and attempted murder in the shooting of a convenience-store employee, was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.

• Bette Zirkelbach, manager of the Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys, said people are increasingly aware that "every day is Earth Day" after hospital workers released a rehabilitated 125-pound loggerhead sea turtle nicknamed "Sparb" back to the ocean to mark Earth Day.

• Gary Leach, 23, of Athens, Ga., a University of Georgia graduate student, was charged with using anonymous social media accounts to extort a Massachusetts woman for videos, photographs and communications of a sexual nature for more than a year.

• Samuel Gallardo, 52, who escaped from a Nevada prison after serving less than one year of a 40-year sentence for causing a wreck while driving drunk that killed a man, was arrested in Mexico and extradited after being on the run for 27 years, federal authorities said.