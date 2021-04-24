India rushing to supply oxygen

NEW DELHI -- India put oxygen tankers on special express trains Friday as major hospitals in New Delhi begged on social media for more supplies to save covid-19 patients who are struggling to breathe.

India's underfunded health system is tattering as the world's worst coronavirus surge wears out the nation, which set a global record in daily infections for a second-straight day with 332,730.

India has confirmed more than 16 million cases so far, second only to the United States in a country of nearly 1.4 billion people. India has recorded 2,263 deaths in the past 24 hours for a total of 186,920.

The situation is worsening by the day, with hospitals taking to social media to plead with the government to replenish their oxygen supplies and threatening to stop admissions of new patients.

A major private chain in the capital, Max Hospital, tweeted that one of its facilities had one hour's oxygen supply in its system and had been waiting for replenishment since morning. Two days earlier, the system had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court saying it was running out of oxygen, endangering the lives of 400 patients, of which 262 were being treated for covid-19.

The government started running oxygen express trains with tankers to meet the shortage at hospitals, Railroad Minister Piyush Goyal said. The air force also airlifted oxygen tanks and other equipment to areas where they were needed, and flew doctors and nurses to New Delhi, the government said.

"We have surplus oxygen at plants which are far off from places where it is needed right now. Trucking oxygen is a challenge from these plants," said Saket Tiku, president of the All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers Association. "We have ramped up the production as oxygen consumption is rising through the roof. But we have limitations, and the biggest challenge right now is transporting it to where it's urgently needed. "

The Supreme Court told Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government Thursday that it wanted a "national plan" for the supply of oxygen and essential drugs for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the Defense Ministry will fly 23 mobile oxygen-generating plants from Germany to help with the shortage. Each plant will be able to produce 2,400 liters of oxygen per hour, it said.

The New Delhi government issued a list of a dozen government and private hospitals facing an acute shortage.

At another hospital in the capital, questions were raised about whether low oxygen supplies had caused deaths.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that 25 covid-19 patients had died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the past 24 hours and the lives of another 60 were at risk in the oxygen supply crisis. It quoted unidentified officials as saying "low-pressure oxygen" could be the cause of their deaths, although the hospital chairman denied that.

In New Delhi, Akhil Gupta was waiting for a bed for his 62-year-old mother, Suman. On April 2, she tested positive and was asymptomatic for 10 days. Then she developed a fever and started experiencing difficulty breathing.

For the next two days, her other sons, Nikhil and Akhil, drove around the city, visiting every hospital in search of a bed. Sometimes they took their mother with them, sometimes they went on their own. They looked everywhere to no avail.

On Friday, they got their mother into the emergency room at the Max Hospital in Patparganj, where she was put on oxygen temporarily as she waited for a bed to open up.

"Now the doctors are asking us to take her away because they don't have enough oxygen to keep her in the emergency room. But we're not even getting any ambulance with oxygen to transport her to some other facility," said Akhil Gupta.

The family decided to stay at Max and continue waiting for a bed.

"What else can we do?" said Akhil.

FIRE KILLS COVID PATIENTS

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out at a hospital in western India killed at least 14 coronavirus patients Friday, authorities said.

The blaze occurred two days after an oxygen leak at another Indian hospital left more than 20 covid-19 patients dead.

On the outskirts of Mumbai, the financial capital, Friday's fire in the second-floor intensive-care unit of Vijay Vallabh Hospital was under investigation, media outlets reported. An explosion in the air-conditioning unit preceded the fire, PTI quoted government official Vivekanand Kadam as saying.

The fire was extinguished and some patients requiring oxygen were moved to other hospitals, said Dilip Shah, CEO of Vijay Vallabh.

Information for this article was contributed by Neha Mehrotra, Ashok Sharma, Aijaz Hussain and Patrick Quinn of The Associated Press; and by Erin Cunningham of The Washington Post.

A COVID-19 patient attended inside a vehicle at a dedicated COVID-19 government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A fire killed 13 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in western India early Friday as an extreme surge in coronavirus infections leaves the nation short of medical care and oxygen. India reported another global record in daily infections for a second straight day Friday, adding 332,730 new cases. The surge already has driven its fragile health systems to the breaking point with understaffed hospitals overflowing with patients and critically short of supplies. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

