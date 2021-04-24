LR airport to host virtual diversity outreach program

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field will host a virtual Diversity Outreach Day on Tuesday aimed at business owners interested in learning about the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program and how to become certified to do business with the airport and other entities.

The free event will last from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration and more information can be found at the airport's website: clintonairport.com.

The event will include presentations by rental car companies on small business opportunities available at airports. It will also include sessions from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the city of Little Rock, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service and the RSI Group, which is the minority concession partner with HMS Host at Clinton National.