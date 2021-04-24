Malaria vaccine shows 77% effectiveness

The first malaria vaccine to meet a World Health Organization goal of more than 75% efficacy has been developed by scientists at the University of Oxford, a potentially significant step toward defeating the disease.

Finding more effective inoculations against the mosquito-borne disease has been a critical goal in fighting an infection that kills about 400,000 people a year, largely in sub-Saharan Africa, with most being children younger than 5.

“Even before covid-19, progress in the global fight against malaria had stalled,” said Simon Bland, chief executive officer of the Global Institute for Disease Elimination. “This new vaccine could be a game-changer toward the elimination of malaria, a disease that has killed more people than any other since the beginning of humankind.”

The shot uses Matrix-M adjuvant technology, also used in Novavax’s covid-19 vaccine to make that immunization more powerful, according to a study published in The Lancet journal. It was trialed in 450 children ages 5 to 17 months in Burkina Faso and “was well-tolerated,” the team at the university’s Jenner Institute said.

The candidate, called R21, is 77% effective against malaria, according to the study, which hasn’t been peer-reviewed. The Serum Institute of India, which is also manufacturing the Oxford-Astra-Zeneca shot against covid-19, has agreed to make the malaria vaccine once approved.

The vaccine will next start broad clinical trials in 4,800 children across four African countries.