Man denied pretrial release to address drug problem

A White County man who was among 33 people indicted in a federal roundup of drug and firearms violators was ordered Friday to stay in jail to await trial by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe, who ruled that the man posed too great a danger to be allowed out on pre-trial release.

Albert Cates, 57, of Searcy, was indicted last March on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and has been held in the Van Buren County jail since March 23.

Cates' attorney, Will Shelton of the Federal Public Defenders office in Little Rock, had requested that Cates be allowed out of jail for in-patient drug rehabilitation treatment at Recovery Centers of Arkansas. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens vigorously opposed allowing Cates out of jail, and outlined several recent incidents that he said indicated that Cates would likely flee to avoid prosecution and possibly hurt or kill someone in the process.

James O'Connor, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who investigated the firearms charge contained in the indictment, testified that Cates first came to his attention last June following an incident with sheriff's deputies in White County in which Cates fled from deputies through residential neighborhoods and busy streets, passing other cars and swerving into oncoming traffic.

He said once cornered, Cates began fighting with a deputy and was able to wrest his pistol from him, pointing it at the deputy and then fleeing into nearby woods.

O'Connor said Cates was involved in other incidents, one in which he shot at his brother when the brother tried to evict him over failure to pay rent, another involving a physical altercation with Cates' now ex-wife and at least one other incident in which Cates fled from police who were trying to arrest him.

"Was that a similar situation in which officers had great difficulty in trying to arrest him?" asked Givens.

"Typically, when someone is fleeing in a vehicle it is tough to arrest somebody," O'Connor agreed.

O'Connor said charges from both fleeing incidents were dismissed after Cates was indicted by the grand jury in March and that charges were never filed in the other incidents after Cates' brother and former wife declined to have him prosecuted.

Shelton conceded that Cates' history showed a flurry of contact with law enforcement in 2019 and 2020 but said his client wanted to address his drug use.

"I think that's consistent with someone whose drug problem has spun out of control," he said. "He wants to seek treatment for that. ... He's serious about wanting to get treatment and I think with the supervision there and his desire to get clean, I think it's a good plan for Mr. Cates in this case."

Givens disagreed with residential treatment, saying that in-patient treatment centers have insufficient security in place to deal with high-risk individuals.

"Mr Cates has run and fled and fought with uniformed, armed police officers and clearly showed no regard for the law or authority in those situations," he said. "Treatment centers are not lockdowns, and they don't have these types of officers at these places."

Volpe commended Shelton's plan as the best possible release plan under the circumstances but said it wasn't good enough to assure him that Cates would not pose a danger to others.

"I'm pretty consistent on this," he said. "People who are willing to do that, there's too much risk in releasing them to any conditions. ... The in-patient rehab scenario allows the person to take off, and then we have to put our marshals in harm's way trying to chase somebody down, and the public, and I'm always very leery of that."