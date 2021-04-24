Mets' deGrom strikes out career-high 15 vs. Nats

NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom felt good in the bullpen.

"That made me a little nervous," he said. "Some of my best starts I've barely thrown strikes down there."

Nothing to be skittish about. He simply pitched the finest game of his eight-year career.

DeGrom struck out a career-high 15, threw a two-hitter and boosted the Mets' sagging offense with a go-ahead double from the No. 8 spot in the batting order, leading New York over the Washington Nationals 6-0 Friday night.

"You're going to be replaying that game at the end of 2021 in one of those greatest games of 2021," said Brandon Nimmo, who hit his first home run of the season and had four RBI. "He has to be from a different planet because he just does things that seem out of this world."

DeGrom has 43 strikeouts in his last three outings and 50 this season, breaking the major-league record for most in a pitcher's first four starts set just last weekend by Cleveland ace Shane Bieber with 48.

Perennially plagued by a lack of run support, deGrom lowered his career ERA to 2.55 and overtook Tom Seaver's 2.57 for New York's franchise lead.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner walked none and retired the final 19 batters of his second shutout and fourth complete game in 187 starts. Starlin Castro singled in the second and Andrew Stevenson doubled in the third.

DeGrom also made the final putout, leaping on first base to catch Pete Alonso's toss on Josh Harrison's grounder.

DeGrom smiled when told Mets catcher James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) had told the team's SNY network: "He doesn't just want to beat you, he wants to take your heart and soul in the process."

"It's part of competing," deGrom said.

CUBS 15, BREWERS 2 Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career high with five RBI as Chicago pounded Milwaukee.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 4 Yadier Molina homered and doubled to help St. Louis build a 5-0 lead and the Cardinals held on to beat Cincinnati. Kwang-Hyun Kim (1-0) allowed 1 run on 5 hits with a career-high 8 strikeouts.

BRAVES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Huascar Ynoa earned his first career win, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies homered and Atlanta beat Arizona. Ynoa (1-1) allowed 2 runs on 2 hits in 6 innings.

ROCKIES 5, PHILLIES 4 Raimel Tapia hit a home run with one out in the ninth inning as Colorado defeated Philadelphia.

GIANTS 5, MARLINS 3 Alex Wood (2-0) pitched seven innings after allowing a home run on the game's third pitch, and San Francisco defeated Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 3, ORIOLES 1 Oakland earned their 12th consecutive victory by defeating Baltimore. Oakland's string is its longest since it won a franchise-record 20 in a row in 2002. Ramon Laureano homered and Cole Irvin won consecutive starts for the first time in nearly two years as the A's improved to 13-1 since dropping their first six games.

BLUE JAYS 5, RAYS 3 Steven Matz (4-0) won his fourth consecutive start, Marcus Semien hit a three-run home run, and Toronto beat Tampa Bay. Matz (4-0), acquired from the New York Mets in January, gave up 3 runs and 5 hits over 5 innings. The lefty went 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA with New York last year.

ROYALS 6, TIGERS 2 Mike Minor (2-1) held Detroit hitless until the fifth inning, and Andrew Benintendi (Razorbacks) and Ryan O'Hearn homered off Casey Mize to lift Kansas City over the Tigers.

ASTROS 5, ANGELS 4 (10) Rookie pinch-hitter Robel Garcia's RBI single in Houston's three-run 10th inning lifted the Astros past Los Angeles.

RED SOX 6, MARINERS 5 Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run home run and added an RBI single as Boston beat Seattle. J.D. Martinez also homered for the Red Sox, who survived a late scare when Kyle Seager hit a three-run home run in the ninth to pull Seattle within a run.

YANKEES 5, INDIANS 3 Giancarlo Stanton busted out of his slump with two home runs and New York connected four times, sending the Yankees over Cleveland.

WHITE SOX 9, RANGERS 7 Rookie Yermin Mercedes had four hits, including a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, as Chicago beat Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 2, PIRATES 0 Minnesota left-hander J.A. Happ (1-0) lost his bid for a no-hitter when Jacob Stallings doubled with one out in the eighth inning. Happ was immediately removed by Manager Rocco Baldelli with a two-run lead and replaced by Tyler Duffey. The 38-year-old Happ (1-0) walked 2 batters, both in the second, and struck out 3.

Chicago Cubs' Jake Marisnick (6) celebrates with teammate Nico Hoerner right, at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates at the dugout with manager David Ross after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Lindblom (29) reacts after giving up a three-RBI double to Chicago Cubs' Jake Marisnick during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)