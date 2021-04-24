• Caitlyn Jenner said Friday she will run as a Republican for governor of California, injecting a jolt of celebrity into an emerging recall campaign that threatens to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Jenner -- an Olympic hero, reality TV personality and transgender rights activist -- said in statement posted on Twitter and on an accompanying website that she has filed initial paperwork to run for the post. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, is facing a likely recall election this year, though officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the proposal for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run. Jenner, 71, is widely known from shows "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and the spin-off "I Am Cait." In a statement, Jenner called herself "a proven winner" and the only candidate "who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor." "I'm in," she wrote on her website. "For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision." However, she brings an abundance of questions about her ability to potentially lead the nation's most populous state. She is untested as a candidate and little is known about her positions on critical issues facing the state, from the coronavirus pandemic to managing the economy. Jenner has ties to former President Donald Trump, who remains broadly unpopular in California outside his GOP base. Jenner credits herself with advancing the movement for equality, but the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality California said it would oppose her candidacy, citing her ties to Trump and Republicans who have sought to undercut transgender rights.

• Gal Gadot is using her Hollywood star power to spotlight remarkable women from around the world. The "Wonder Woman" actor is host and executive producer of a new documentary series that follows six women who made a positive impact on their communities despite dealing with poverty, violence, discrimination and natural disasters. The 35-year-old says "National Geographic Presents IMPACT with Gal Gadot" grew from her quest to "do something good with my fame and my social media" after the success of 2017's "Wonder Woman." Gadot's husband Yaron Varsano is also an executive producer on the series The first episode follows a young Black figure skating coach in Detroit who has dedicated her life to coaching young girls of color to empower them. Another episode tells the story of Kayla, who helps create a safe community for homeless transgender women of color in Memphis by building homes. The series debuts Monday, a day after the Academy Awards.