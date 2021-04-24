Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Justin Oswalt, 22, of 501 N.E. Whitney St. in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving and theft of property. Oswalt was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Brandon Suber, 21, of 751 Maryann Way in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Suber was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $175,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Joseph Sehr, 49, of 10967 500 Road East in Colcord, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property. Sehr was released held Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.