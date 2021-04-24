GOLF

Two teams share lead

Tony Finau and Cameron Champ shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with the Norwegian duo of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura. Hovland and Ventura had a 69 to match Finau and Champ at 13-under 131. The teams will play best ball today, and close with an alternate-shot round Sunday. It was an eventful day in windy conditions at the TPC Louisiana, highlighted by two aces. Nick Watney, the Zurich winner in 2007 when it was a traditional individual event, made a hole-in-one on the 14th hole from 224 yards. Later, Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell aced the 217-yard 17th, eliciting a roar from what is normally one of the rowdiest spectator areas on the course. McDowell and Matt Wallace bogeyed four holes and shot 70, good enough to make the cut at 8 under. Watney and Charley Hoffman shot 74 to make the cut at 6 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) and his partner Mark Hubbard shot a 76 on Friday and missed the cut.

Korda's lead shrinks

Jessica Korda rode out a series of big momentum shifts Friday at historic Wilshire Country Club to hold onto the lead in the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open in Los Angeles. Six strokes ahead after three holes, tied with top-ranked Jin Young Ko at the turn and two shots back with three to play, Korda birdied the final two holes to take a one-stroke lead into the final round. Korda shot a 3-under 68 to break the tournament 54-hole record at 16 under. She matched the event course record with a 64 on Wednesday and shot a bogey-free 65 on Thursday to break the 36-hole scoring record at 13 under. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi fell into a tie for 38th place after a 2-over 73 on Friday. She stands a 1-under 212 for the tournament. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) suffered through a round of 6-over 77 on Friday and is tied for 76th place at 7-over 220.

McCarthy on top

Dan McCarthy fired a 9-under 63 on Friday to take the lead in the suspended Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas. More than half of the field failed to complete Friday's second round at the Texas Rangers Golf Course because of rain. McCarthy is 15 under at the halfway point, four shots in front of Carl Yuan, who shot a 64 on Friday and is at 11-under 131. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) turned in a 67 on Friday and is 2 under for the tournament. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks), David Lingmerth (Razorbacks), Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) did not finish their rounds Friday.

TENNIS

Barty reaches semifinals

Top-ranked Ash Barty moved a step closer to her first clay title since the 2019 French Open after she came back from a break down in the deciding set to beat Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the Porsche Grand Prix quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday. Pliskova served for the match at 5-4 in the decider but Barty earned five break points and converted the last. The Australian then held to love and broke Pliskova again to win when the Czech sent a forehand long. Barty is into her first clay-court semifinals this year after a quarterfinal exit in Charleston. Barty will play Elina Svitolina in the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Ukrainian fought back and saved two match points before overcoming Petra Kvitova 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.

Nadal wins in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal brushed aside Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-4 to ease into the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Friday and moved closer to a record-extending 12th title at the event. After Nadal breezed through the first set, Britain's Norrie won back a break in the second. Nadal, however, took the advantage right back and closed it out when he converted on a second match point by smashing a forehand just inside the line. The top-seeded Nadal needed three sets to get past Kei Nishikori and Ilya Ivashka in the first two rounds in Barcelona. Nadal is looking to rebound from a quarterfinal exit at Monte Carlo last week. He will next face countryman Pablo Carreno after he won a tightly contested quarterfinal with Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

BASEBALL

Dodgers rookie goes on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed rookie Zach McKinstry on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique muscle. The major league-leading Dodgers made the move Friday, adding a fifth player to their IL. Los Angeles recalled outfielder DJ Peters from its alternate training site to make his major-league debut. McKinstry is batting .296 with 3 home runs and 14 RBI in 17 games while playing second base, third base, right field and left field for the Dodgers.

Twins add Sano to IL

The Minnesota Twins shelved another regular Friday, placing first baseman Miguel Sano on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Sano is batting .111 with 2 home runs and 20 strikeouts in 45 at-bats. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right fielder Max Kepler and left fielder Kyle Garlick are three of the five players currently on Minnesota's covid-19 injured list.

SOCCER

Arsenal fans protest

Several hundred Arsenal fans protested outside Emirates Stadium in London at the English Premier League match against Everton on Friday to call for owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club for joining the Super League. Fans gathered on the stadium's concourse more than two hours before kickoff, banging metal screens above the main box office, lighting flares, setting off fireworks, blaring airhorns and chanting "We want Kroenke out," and "We want our Arsenal back." The protest was still in full voice and could be heard inside the stadium as the teams took to the pitch to warm up and after the match kicked off as a police helicopter circled above the stadium. Officers didn't attempt to move in to break up the protest amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fan anger has been brewing since Arsenal and five other Premier League clubs announced they would join a breakaway Super League last Sunday. And it hasn't subsided even after Arsenal quit the 12-team Super League project on Tuesday night in the face of a growing public backlash, and apologized to fans.

Tony Finau watches his his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Friday, April 23, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Cameron Champ putts on the ninth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Friday, April 23, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Bubba Watson, left, and Scottie Scheffler, right, talk with Patrick Cantlay, center, as they walk to the 10th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Friday, April 23, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Tony Finau bumps fists with a young fan during the second round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Friday, April 23, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)