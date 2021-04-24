100 years ago

April 24, 1921

HAMBURG -- Taxpayers of Ashley county have taken their grievances against road builders into two of the county's courts. In one court they achieved a victory which will at least temporarily stop work on a highway being built at a cost declared to be out of all proportion to the valuation of the lands to be served by the road. The first action was brought in the County Court and resulted in the county judge, Y. W. Etheridge, setting aside two orders affecting the road project issued May 10, 1920, by former County Judge C. B. Oslin.

50 years ago

April 24, 1971

• Consideration of having a few multimember districts in one house of the General Assembly has been abandoned, Eugene T. Kelley, executive secretary to Governor Bumpers, said Friday. Kelley said the Board of Apportionment probably would adopt reapportionment plans based on the single-member district concept for both houses within the next two or three weeks. He said there would be meetings of the Board before the plans were adopted.

25 years ago

April 24, 1996

• Little Rock officials reviewed a plan Tuesday that could transform the city's aging zoo's bar-and-cage exhibits and old outdoors pens into more open, natural animal habitats. CLRdesign Inc., a nationally recognized zoo consulting firm based in Philadelphia, is helping a committee of zoo staff, Friends of the Zoo board members and Parks and Recreation Department administrators come up with a master plan for the zoo. A steering committee worked with CLRdesign head Jon Coe to develop the preliminary conceptual design for the project. The steering committee, zoo staff and Friends of the Zoo board of directors reviewed the plans at different sessions.

10 years ago

April 24, 2011

• Little Rock's Land Bank Commission finally has properties in its inventory that it can legally resell, though the list is small. The commission was set up three years ago to acquire abandoned lots and vacant structures to resell to individuals or developers who wanted to build new homes or renovate the older ones. The city's goal was to reduce the number of abandoned properties and put them back on the tax rolls. The commission had a slow start, but in the past year has acquired dozens of properties through donations and purchases from the state Land Commissioner and individual property owners.