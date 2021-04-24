OTHERS SAY: Young killers deserve chance at rehab

The U.S. Supreme Court, which in a landmark 2012 decision made it harder to send juveniles to prison for life without parole, reversed course Thursday by holding that judges may impose such a sentence without determining that the offender is "permanently incorrigible." The 6-3 decision came in the case of Brett Jones, who was 15 when he stabbed his grandfather to death in Mississippi.

The ruling by the court's conservative majority is disturbing because it's likely to make judges in states where such sentences are still permissible less careful in exiling young offenders permanently from society. That would undermine the common-sense principle that ran through a series of previous Supreme Court decisions involving juvenile offenders: that because of their immaturity and impulsiveness, young people may not fairly be judged by the same standards as adults.

On Thursday the court's conservative majority rejected the argument that a sentencing judge must explicitly or implicitly rule that a convicted defendant is "permanently incorrigible." Writing for the court, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh suggested that it was enough that a judge sentenced Jones to life in prison without parole after hearing his lawyer argue that Jones' "chronological age" diminished the justification for the harshest penalty.

Yet even if this case had come out the other way, some murderers who were minors when they committed their crimes could have been labeled incapable of rehabilitation at an absurdly young age. As we have argued before, that is unjust. Even the most conscientious judge can't predict with accuracy whether a young person who has committed a horrific crime will be capable of redemption decades in the future.

When the court ruled in 2012 that states couldn't mandate life in prison without parole for juvenile murderers, we said that it should have gone further and declared all such sentences unconstitutional. Now that the court has headed in the direction of making such sentences more likely, lawmakers must follow the lead of California and 24 other states and abolish life terms with no hope for parole for offenders under 18.