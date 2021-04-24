Police find body in vacant LR residence

The Little Rock Police Department opened an investigation Friday night after finding the body of a man in a vacant residence on East 10th Street.

Officers arrived at 1015 East 10th St. where they found the man's body.

"The victim's injuries were consistent with a homicide" and the investigation is ongoing, police said on Twitter.

There have been 21 homicides in Little Rock this year, according to the department. The last one occurred a week ago. Police responded to a shooting at 901 Fair Park Blvd. on April 17 and found a man who had been shot.