Ramadan protests ignite chaos in Israel

JERUSALEM -- Israeli police said 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in a night of chaos in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby.

Tensions have spiked in recent days in Jerusalem, which has long been a flash point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. Residents braced for possible further unrest as police stepped up security and the U.S. Embassy appealed for calm.

In what seemed a retaliation for the incidents in Jerusalem, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired at least 10 rockets toward Israel late Friday and early today in the worst cross-border flare-up in months.

Some of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses and others fell near the Gaza frontier. The Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine claimed responsibility for some of the rocket fire and Hamas' armed wing warned Israel "not to test" its patience.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people challenged nightly curfews imposed by Gaza's Hamas rulers to curb the coronavirus outbreak and took to the streets in an act of solidarity with fellow Palestinians in Jerusalem.

There were concerns the violence could reignite following Friday prayers at a major holy site in Jerusalem, but thousands of worshippers dispersed peacefully after Muslim religious leaders called for restraint. But the Islamic militant group Hamas staged demonstrations across Gaza reiterating its support for armed struggle.

Late Friday, dozens of Palestinians marched toward an entrance to the walled Old City of Jerusalem and clashed with Israeli police, which said the protesters had thrown stones and other items at officers. Six Palestinians were injured, with two hospitalized.

Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The tensions began when police placed barricades outside the Old City's Damascus Gate, where Muslims traditionally gather to enjoy the evening after the daytime fast.

Late Thursday, hundreds of Palestinians hurled stones and bottles at police, who fired a water cannon and stun grenades to disperse them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in the melee.

Meanwhile, a far-right Jewish group known as Lahava led a march of hundreds of protesters chanting "Arabs get out!" toward the Damascus Gate. The show of force came in response to videos circulated on TikTok showing Palestinians slapping religious Jews at random. Other videos made in response to them appear to show Jews assaulting Arabs.

Police used metal barricades to halt the far-right protesters a few hundred yards from Damascus Gate. Later, they used water cannons, stun grenades and mounted police to push them back toward mostly Jewish west Jerusalem.

Videos circulated online showed smaller clashes and fires elsewhere in the city. One video showed what appeared to be a group of Palestinians beating an ultra-Orthodox Jew near Damascus Gate. They could be seen punching, kicking and throwing him to the ground before police chased them off.

The police statement did not specify whether those arrested were Palestinian or Jewish and did not refer to any specific instances of violence.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized by most of the international community. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state. Its fate has been one of the most divisive issues in the peace process, which ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

The U.S. Embassy said it was "deeply concerned" about the violence. "We hope all responsible voices will promote an end to incitement, a return to calm, and respect for the safety and dignity of everyone in Jerusalem," it said.

Information for this article was contributed by Fares Akram and Ariel Schalit of The Associated Press.

A wounded Palestinian demonstrator receives treatment after he was hit during clashes with Israeli police at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, April. 22, 2021. Palestinians clashed with Israeli police over restrictions on Ramadan gatherings ahead of a planned march by Lahava, a Jewish extremist group, to the area later on Thursday amid heightened tensions in the city. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A wounded Palestinian demonstrator receives treatment after he was hit during clashes with Israeli police at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Palestinians clash with Israeli police over restrictions on Ramadan gatherings ahead of a planned march by Lahava, a Jewish extremist group, to the area later on Thursday amid heightened tensions in the city. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli border police block members of "Lahava," a Jewish extremist group to approach to Damascus Gate to protest amid heightened tensions in the city, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli soldiers check a Palestinian woman as she waits to cross the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, to attend the second Friday prayers in the al-Aqsa mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Friday, April 23, 2021. A limited number of Palestinian residents, who carry both a travel permit and a vaccination document, are allowed to cross into Israel to attend the prayers at al-Aqsa mosque, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Palestinians run away as a stun grenades are fired by Israeli police during clashes at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, April. 22, 2021. Palestinians clashed with Israeli police over restrictions on Ramadan gatherings ahead of a planned march by Lahava, a Jewish extremist group, to the area later on Thursday amid heightened tensions in the city. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Israeli Border Police patrol the Old City of Jerusalem as worshippers arrive for Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on Friday, April 23, 2021. Israeli police say 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in a night of chaos in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Israeli border police block members of "Lahava", a Jewish extremist group on approach to Damascus Gate to protest amid heightened tensions in the city, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli border police stand guard during clashes between Palestinians and Jewish extremist group "Lahava" just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Members of the Jewish extremist group Lehava plan to march to the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, where Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police in recent days over restrictions on outdoor gatherings during the holy month of Ramadan. Tensions are high in Jerusalem following a series of violent confrontations between Jewish and Palestinian youths who documented some of the assaults in TikTok videos. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)