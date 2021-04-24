Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., livestreams services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays; and prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays, on YouTube at bit.ly/3anmWlU and Facebook. (501) 375-2342.

First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop, will have a service available at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook at bit.ly/36N-20nM and on YouTube at bit.ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., holds in-person worship and livestreamed Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube, with passcode FLCLR1868. (501) 372-1023.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., will livestream services at 9 a.m.and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu and will hold in-person services at that time. Information on in-person services is at (501) 663-3631.

Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds “The Journey” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links are on its website. hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 8 a.m., contemporary at 9 a.m. and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., will have a limited in-person service and livestream on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and hold Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, will livestream its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, streams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, livestreams contemporary worship at 9 a.m. and traditional worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/2P4QRGl, on YouTube at bit.ly/30YggXM and on KATV. (501) 664-3600.

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will have Bishop Larry Benfield at its 10:30 a.m. Eucharist service and its adult forum Sunday; it also will hold Eucharist services at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Register for the 10:30 a.m. service at bit. ly/2Q5tAb4. The church holds a livestreamed Eucharist at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/stmarkslr; on YouTube at bit.ly/2yYKwY4 and at lovesaintmarks.org/videos. The church also hosts prayer on Facebook at noon Mondays–Fridays, will hold a healing Eucharist at 8 p.m. Wednesdays and an adult forum at 9:15 a.m. Sundays; contact mmcain@st-marks.com to register for the forum. (501) 225-4203.

Second Baptist Church, 820 Short St., England, meets in person with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/je2j832. (501) 842-2267.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will make its worship service available at secondpreslr.org at 8:30 a.m. Sundays; service will be available throughout the week. Virtual Sunday School classes: adult and youth, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s, 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 227-0000.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, will livestream Mass in English at 9 a.m. and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at livestream.com/stjoseph. (479) 442-0890.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, will hold services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/frcarey. (501) 753-4281.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will hold in-person services at 10 a.m. in the cathedral and a second service in its garden outdoors; view its schedule of services at trinitylittlerock.org. (501) 372-0294.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rah-ling Road, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at trinitypreslr.com. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., will livestream services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3b-G9CJq.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, is holding church services online at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

