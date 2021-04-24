Rick Lee's selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Bankit in the ninth

BEST BET Sevier in the fifth

LONG SHOT Bob's Edge in the 10th

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

MEET 144-425 (NEED NEW RESULTS)

••••confident choice

•••plenty to like

••things to like

•educated guess

1 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

••PURDA VITA has been showing speed to better at Santa Anita, and the lightly raced filly has worked well at Oaklawn for winning trainer John Sadler. PERFECTIONTODETAIL is another who possesses early speed. She has three in-the-money finishes while earning competitive Beyer figures. MISS ALLIE GRACE broke slowly before rallying in a fifth-place debut, and she has a license to improve with a clean trip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Purda Vita;Torres;Sadler;9-5

7 Perfectiontodetail;Garcia;Mason;7-2

9 Miss Allie Grace;WDe La Cruz;Hewitt;9-2

2 Caged Bear;Quinonez;Jackson;12-1

4 Ileavethelighton;Santana;Broberg;6-1

3 Lady Eliana;Cabrera;Broberg;6-1

8 Comanche Moon;Thompson;Rhea;8-1

5 Adele's Bling;Camacho;Durham;20-1

1 Playa Maya Money;Morales;Rhea;30-1

2 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

••CANADIAN GINGER has lost a late lead in three consecutive second-place finishes. She is quick but doesn't have to make an early lead to run her best. CATECHISM dueled with the top selection from gate to wire in a dead-heat finish, and she switches to leading rider Ricardo Santana. SIMONA'S CHOICE followed a clear maiden win with a second-place finish against slightly weaker rivals. She is improving and may prove a late danger if the pace is contentious enough.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Canadian Ginger;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

3 Catechism;Santana;Broberg;7-2

4 Simona's Choice;Quinonez;Milligan;6-1

5 Shastaloo;Gonzalez;Diodoro;5-1

2 Montgomery Park;Arrieta;Contreras;9-2

6 Suzie's Dream;Cabrera;Broberg;4-1

7 Credit Enhancement;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

3 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

••ARKANSAS BLING tired inside the final furlong in a competitive fourth-place finish. She has speed and is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. DAIGLE crossed the wire one position behind the top selection while encountering traffic trouble down the backstretch. SERIOUSLY SASSY has recorded two solid works since an encouraging fourth-place debut, and she is taking a slight drop in class.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Arkansas Bling;Bowen;Broberg;3-1

7 Daigle;FDe La Cruz;McKellar;7-2

6 Seriously Sassy;Quinonez;Von Hemel;6-1

3 Spurwink Lane;Cabrera;Villafranco;9-2

1 Fancy Blaze;Vazquez;Calhoun;12-1

5 Denali Rocket;Camacho;Martin;8-1

8 The Girl Does;Santana;Moquett;5-1

10 Courtney Fay;Arrieta;Smith;8-1

4 Feminine Allure;WDe La Cruz;McBride;30-1

2 Ella's My Girl;Harr;Deatherage;30-1

4 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $12,500

••EARNER has been racing competitively at a higher class level in 2021 while easily earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. The concern is the drop in class and little morning activity. GOLDEN TIGER was caught in the final strides at this condition April 3, and the sharp sprinter was claimed by leading trainer Steve Asmussen. MIRACLE HILL has not raced in 14 months, but he has the class and talent to win if fit enough.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Earner;Borel;Borel;5-2

2 Golden Tiger;Torres;Asmussen;4-1

3 Miracle Hill;Santana;Moquett;7-2

4 K W Captain Hook;Arrieta;Contreras;6-1

5 Impunity;Cabrera;Garcia;8-1

9 Soldier Boy;Camacho;Vance;10-1

7 Mister Oakley;Cohen;McKnight;8-1

8 Drew;Bowen;Lund;6-1

6 Nashvegas;Quinonez;Shorter;8-1

5 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

•••SEVIER has led from gate to wire in both of his races at the meeting. He recorded a swift subsequent breeze for new trainer Coty Rosin, who has him spotted to three-peat. GREELEY AND BEN has won two of his three sprint races this season, and he returns to his preferred distance after a dull try around two turns. I BELONG TO BECKY is taking a slight class jump after an improved second-place finish, which was his first for trainer William Martin.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Sevier;Arrieta;Rosin;3-1

2 Greeley and Ben;Cohen;Broberg;7-2

4 I Belong to Becky;WDe La Cruz;Martin;7-2

6 Strolling;FDe La Cruz;Miller;8-1

7 Jack Van Berg;Borel;Borel;5-1

1 Stormin Hongkong;Cabrera;Brennan;12-1

3 Something Super;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

8 Oro de Tejano;Quinonez;Matthews;12-1

6 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

••SHARP ART set a strong pace before surrendering late in a second-place finish. He was claimed by a leading stable and may finally get on a fast track after three straight muddy track races. BALANDEEN was forwardly placed in a third-place return from a long layoff, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time for new connections. HE'S NO BULL was overmatched on a sloppy track, but he finished second only two races back at a slightly higher claiming price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Sharp Art;Bowen;Diodoro;4-1

7 Balandeen;Cabrera;Cano;3-1

13 He's No Bull;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

2 Unscathed;Vazquez;Garcia;9-2

8 Cardiac Kitten;Torres;Asmussen;6-1

12 All Shacked Up;Arrieta;Hartman;10-1

4 Hoof Prince;Lopez;Ortiz;8-1

11 Tough Stuff;Santana;Villafranco;5-1

9 Louden's Gray;Fletcher;Loy;20-1

1 Firehorn;FDe La Cruz;Morse;30-1

6 Five O One;Tohill;Martin;20-1

3 Wasabi Moon;Harr;Ashauer;30-1

5 Niall;WDe La Cruz;Durham;30-1

7 Purse $107,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

••FIGURE IT OUT has used her speed to advantage in winning six of 10 races at the distance, and the 5-year-old mare is at the top of her game. She was scratched Thursday at Keeneland in favor of this race. LA RENOLETA has not raced in 14 months, but the Steve Asmussen trainee is unbeaten in five races. She was a winner last season at Oaklawn after a long layoff. PIECE OF MY HEART won the Gardenia last spring at Oaklawn, and she appears to be nearing peak form in the third start of her form cycle.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Figure It Out;Cabrera;Amoss;9-5

4 La Renoleta;Santana;Asmusen;8-5

6 Piece of My Heart;Torres;Robertson;4-1

2 Beach Flower;Canchari;Robertson;9-2

3 Blessed Again;Vazquez;Prather;8-1

1 Best Kept Secret;Harr;Cline;12-1

8 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

••MY HONEY'S PERFECT was caught between rivals while contesting a fast pace in a competitive third-place debut. She was claimed by a leading stable and drew outside the opposing speed. LONG TERM THINKING has finished second in four consecutive races and nine of his 10 career races, so why pick him anywhere else? TENTH OF GOLD showed talent in a third-place debut in September at Churchill. He is making his 2021 debut on Lasix after some bullet works at Louisiana Downs.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 My Honey's Perfect;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

6 Long Term Thinking;Arrieta;Asmussen;5-2

5 Tenth of Gold;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

1 Boujie One;Vazquez;Diodoro;6-1

9 Of the Moment;Camacho;Williamson;10-1

7 Blake B.;Garcia;Hobby;8-1

3 Flash of Promise;Tohill;Gomez;15-1

2 Amongst Friends;Torres;Matthews;8-1

4 Are You Happy;Cabrera;Vance;15-1

9 Purse $106,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

••••BANKIT won stake races at Aqueduct and Laurel this winter, and he returns on Lasix after finishing a close second over a sloppy track with the medication. He has earned better than $896K and is proven at the distance. TRUCULENT continues up the class ladder after consecutive wins, and he is bred top and bottom to excel at extended route distances. HOME RUN TRICK has recorded four of his five wins at Oaklawn, and the speedy gelding is at the top of his game and the one to catch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Bankit;Santana;Asmussen;9-5

8 Truculent;Arrieta;Contreras;7-2

5 Home Run Trick;WDe La Cruz;Matthews;12-1

2 Beaver Hat;Gonzalez;Williamson;8-1

4 Arrival;Garcia;Mason;9-2

6 All West;Cabrera;Moquett;5-1

3 American Dubai;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

7 Warrior's Map;Quinonez;Jones;8-1

10 The Bachelor. Purse $200,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds

••BOB'S EDGE won a fast allowance tune-up by 2-widening lengths, and that race has produced two next-out winners. This gelding may prove difficult to run down. JAXON TRAVELER was beaten a diminishing head in the Gazebo, which was his first race after a stake win three months earlier at Laurel. GAGETOWN has a pair of stake-placed sprint finishes for high-percentage trainer Brad Cox, and the colt has been consistent in his sprint races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Bob's Edge;Thompson;Jones;6-1

4 Jaxon Traveler;Arrieta;Asmussen;5-2

3 Gagetown;Cabrera;Cox;7-2

1 Sir Wellington;Canchari;Robertson;3-1

6 Cazadero;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

5 Sea to Success;Torres;Sadler;5-1

11 Purse $93,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

••PERHAPS is bred top and bottom to be a quality filly. She has a string of fast works up to her debut, and trainer Larry Jones wins with this kind. LIVINGMYBESTLIFE finished second in a fast $50,000 maiden claiming race when making her first race, and new trainer John Sadler is adding blinkers. SILVER'S YORK encountered slight traffic trouble turning into the stretch in a second-place debut against maiden claimers. Connections showing confidence by moving her up in class.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Perhaps;Arrieta;Jones;6-1

9 Livingmybestlife;Cohen;Sadler;4-1

10 Silver's York;FDe La Cruz;Fires;3-1

11 Aidanike;Gonzalez;Green;8-1

7 Peak of Chic;Canchari;Robertson;15-1

13 Music App;Quinonez;Von Hemel;7-2

12 A Real Jewel;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

4 Gran Manna;Torres;Asmussen;6-1

14 Satin Rose;Cabrera;Sharp;10-1

8 Pure Silk;Cabrera;Sharp;12-1

1 I'm Bossy;Vazquez;Villafranco;10-1

3 Dixie Penny;WDe La Cruz;Smith;30-1

5 H'rayforcaberneigh;Bowen;Lund;15-1

6 Briar Thicket;Harr;Cline;30-1

Exotic possibilities

Sevier looks tough to beat in the fifth race, and I'll bet a double pairing him with Balandeen and Sharp Art in the sixth. The seventh race starts a Pick-5, and it seems to be a race between La Renoleta and Figure It Out. The eighth race can produce an upset, so I'm going five deep. The ninth has a single in Bankit, and the 10th race can go to five of the six runners. I'll close the wager using Perhaps and Livingmybestlife.