Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Ozark, Mo. 8,

Springdale Har-Ber 1

Ozark erupted for six runs in the second inning and went on to defeat Har-Ber at home in nonconference action Friday.

The Wildcats (19-6), who were held to three hits, scored their lone run in the fourth when Ross Felder reached on an error and scored on a single by Blake Gibson.

Olathe (Kan.) West 4, Rogers High 2

Olathe West scored twice in the seventh inning and defeated Rogers in nonconference action.

The Mounties (19-5) owned a 2-1 lead in the second when Jackson Wells hit into a fielder's choice and drove in JT Melson, but Olathe West tied the game in the fifth before taking the lead in the seventh.

Karsen Uecker had two of Rogers' five hits and drove in the Mounties' run in the first.

Prairie Grove 7,

West Fork 1

Davis Stephens had three of Prairie Grove's 10 hits and scored a pair of runs as the Tigers upended West Fork in a nonconference game.

Sloan Smith drove in three runs for Prairie Grove, which scored three runs in the sixth, while Ryder Orr had two hits and drove in a run. Jackson Sorters picked up the win as he scattered six hits and struck out two in a 77-pitch complete game.

Elkins 11,

Shiloh Christian 0

Elkins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and went to run-rule Shiloh Christian in a nonconference game.

Leadoff hitter Ben Evans set the tone for the Elks as he had three hits and scored three times, while Zanuel Martin had two hits and drove in three runs. Elkins blew the game open with six runs in the fourth.

Brannon Bargsley was the winning pitcher as he held the Saints to four hits.

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Bentonville West 4, Rogers Heritage 0

Ella Presley had two goals to lead West past Heritage in 6A-West Conference play Friday at Wolverine Stadium.

Tara Garringer and Bridget McSpadden each scored a goal for the Lady Wolverines (6-5-2), who led 1-0 at halftime.

Bentonville 1, Rogers 1

Bentonville and Rogers each had a first-half goal and finished in a tie during 6A-West Conference action Thursday night at Whitey Smith Stadium.

Star Chesshir's goal gave Bentonville (13-0-2, 9-0-2) an early 1-0 lead, but Jourdan Badely delivered a goal just before halftime.

PREP TRACK

McDonalds Invitational

Thursday at Fort Smith

GIRLS

Team Scores 1. Rogers High, 123.83; 2. Bentonville 105.5; 3. Springdale Har-Ber 81; 4. Vilonia 80; 5. Van Buren 40; 6. Russellville 39.33; 7. Rogers Heritage 36.5; 8. Fayetteville 35; 9. FS Southside 31.5; 10. Springdale High 29.33; 11. Ozark 25.5; 12. Greenwood 24.5; 13. West Fork 19; 14 FS Northside 11; 15. Booneville 9; 16. Gentry 5; 17. Mansfield 2; 18. Ozark Catholic 1.

100 1. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 12.52; 2. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 12.62; 3. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 12.76; 4. Toree Tiffee, FS Southside, 12.81; 5. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 12.81

200 1. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 25.46; 2. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 25.57; 3. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 25.99; 4. Autumn Mason, Ozark, 27.09; 5. Passion Perez, Har-Ber, 27.73

400 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 57.29 (tied meet record set by Wesley, FS Southside, 1995), 2. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 59.44; 3. Brooklyn Nicholson, Russellville, 1:01.16; 4. Sydney Huff, Vilonia, 1:01.45; 5. Brandie Rottman, Vilonia, 1:02.03.

800 1. Janet Fu, Fayetteville, 2:19.33; 2. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 2:20.18; 3. Loafman, Mia Rogers, 2:21.88; 4. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 2:23.47; 5. Shelby Duncan, Vilonia, 2:26.17.

1,600 1. Hailey Day, Rogers, 5:11.44; 2. Abby Elcan, Har-Ber, 5:13.55; 3. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 5:13.79; 4. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 5:17.64; 5. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 5:22.18

3,200 1. Regan Fultz, Fayetteville, 11:56.84; 2. Ashley Sexton, Fayetteville, 11:59.56; 3. Macie Cash, Greenwood, 12:23.34; 4. Katie Eggleston, Bentonville, 12:29.97; 5. Paige Andrews, Greenwood, 12:36.08

100 Hurdles 1. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 15.72; 2. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 16.25; 3. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 16.26; 4. Gracie Carter, Van Buren, 16.30; 5. Lauren Patterson, Vilonia, 16.93.

300 Hurdles 1. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 49.09; 2. Joyce Ferguson, West Fork, 49.51; 3. Jada Young, Vilonia, 50.06; 4. Olivia Baer, Har-Ber, 50.61; 5. Astryd Marcum, Heritage, 50.79.

4x100 Relay 1. FS Southside (Molly Grandstaff, Iana Perry, Maggy Grandstaff, Toree Tiffee), 52.17; 2. Rogers, 52.40; 3. Van Buren, 53.00; 4. FS Northside, 54.43; 5. Springdale, 54.63.

4x200 Relay 1. Heritage (Christina Quinones, Alli Edwards, Armonii Dixon, Alauna Garcia), 1:50.19; 2. Rogers, 1:51.29; 3. Bentonville, 1:51.50; 4. Vilonia, 1:52.32; 5. West Fork, 1:57.14.

4x400 Relay 1. Vilonia (Laynie White, Shelby Duncan, Kaci Buck, Brandie Rottman), 4:12.06; 2. Heritage, 4:15.15; 3. Bentonville, 4:19.06; 4. Springdale, 4:34.19; 5. West Fork, 4:39.75.

4x800 Relay 1. Rogers (Kate Nachtigal, Julianna Breazeale, Daniela Aldaco, Meritt McCarty), 10:30.29; 2. Heritage, 10:36.94; 3. Bentonville, 10:45.10; 4. Vilonia, 10:58.82; 5. Greenwood, 11:07.75.

Discus 1. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 125-10; 2. Zadie Peters, Russellville, 113-0; 3. Winifred Smith, Bentonville, 105-7; 4. Emerson Carter, Bentonville, 105-1; 5. Hannah Hutchison, Russellville, 105-1.

High Jump 1. Brandie Rottman, Vilonia, 5-6 (meet record; previous record 5-5 by Hesseltine, Har-Ber, and Gray, Har-Ber, 2011); 2. Ryley Martin, Rogers, 5-0; 3. Brooke Park, Rogers, 4-10; 4. (tie) Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, and Toree Tiffee, FS Southside, 4-10.

Long Jump 1. Chloe Cazzell, Van Buren, 17-8.75; 2. Addison Vanriper, Russellville, 17-7.5; 3. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 17-2.5; 4. Gracie Carter, Van Buren, 17-1.5; 5. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 17-0.75.

Pole Vault 1. Bailey Barnes, Springdale, 10-0; 2. Brooklyn Zarlingo, Booneville, 9-6; 3. (tie) Kaitlyn Mitzner, Bentonville, and Taylor Hankins, Greenwood, 9-0; 5. Maci Hubbard, Gentry, 9-0.

Shot Put 1. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 38-7; 2. Emerson Carter, Bentonville, 34-11.5; 3. Mahalya Ahmadou, FS Southside, 34-6; 4. Pacious McDaniel, Har-Ber, 34-2; 5. Pe'Lar Handie, Russellville, 33-8.5.

Triple Jump 1. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 37-3.50 (meet record; previous mark 36-56 by Aaliyah Grant, FS Southside, 2014); 2. Brandie Rottman, Vilonia, 36-9; 3. Gracie Carter, Van Buren, 35-8.25; 4. Jordan Benford, Har-Ber, 34-7; 5. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 33-10.

Boys

Team Scores 1. Fort Smith Southside 107.5; 2. Bentonville 97; 3. Vilonia 93; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 75; 5. Rogers High 62.5; 6. Fort Smith Northside 44.5; 7. Springdale High 40.5; 8. (tie) Rogers Heritage and Russellville 31; 10. West Fork 23; 11. Ozark, 20.5; 12. Alma 19; 13. Dardanelle 17.5; 14. Fayetteville 16; 15. (tie) Gentry and Van Buren 8; 17. Greenwood 5; 18. Mansfield 3.

100 1. Jonah Hill, FS Southside, 10.87; 2. Joshua Workman, Rogers, 11.06; 3. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 11.13; 4. Damari Smith, FS Northside, 11.15; 5. Tyheen Prosise, FS Northside, 11.33.

200 1. Carson Lenser, Vilonia, 22.26; 2. Damari Smith, FS Northside, 22.41; 3. JT Tomescko, Bentonville, 22.92; 4. Kannon Bartlett, Vilonia, 23.33; 5. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 23.35.

400 1. Carson Lenser, Vilonia, 49.85; 2. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 51.06; 3. Thomas Hodges, Bentonville, 52.45; 4. Ayden Love, Heritage, 53.33; 5. Wyatt Santone-Engeldow, Bentonville, 53.38.

800 1. Anthonie Alvarez, Har-Ber, 1:54.24 (meet record; previous mark 1:55.07 by Efurd, Rogers, 2009); 2. Reuben Reina, Har-Ber, 1:54.54; 3. David Adams, Vilonia, 1:58.75; 4. Brayden Matyja, Vilonia, 1:58.91; 5. Hudson Betts, Fayetteville, 1:59.08.

1,600 1. Tate Smithhart, Vilonia, 4:28.69; 2. Johnny Cordero, Har-Ber, 4:29.87; 3. Sam Boyer, Heritage, 4:31.29; 4. Isaac Teague, FS Southside, 4:33.94; 5. Aidan McDaniel, Bentonville, 4:34.46.

3,200 1. Jack Williams, Fayetteville, 9:29.56; 2. Jonathan Mendez, Har-Ber, 9:47.52; 3. Isaac Teague, FS Southside, 10:05.30; 4. Noah Embrey, Greenwood, 10:07.96; 5. Logen Dildy, Bentonville, 10:11.46.

110 Hurdles 1. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 15.84; 2. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 16.58; 3. Dustin Jones, Vilonia, 16.68; 4. Josh Lawrence, Vilonia, 16.88; 5. Britton Gage, Ozark, 17.01.

300 Hurdles 1. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 40.34; 2. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 40.8; 3. ZaMarion Manuel, Springdale, 42.43; 4. Dustin Jones, Vilonia, 43.64; 5. Logan Chronister, Alma, 43.80.

4x100 Relay 1. FS Northside (Dreydon Norwood, Tyheen Prosise, Damari Smith, Avonte Tucker), 42.81; 2. Bentonville, 43.29; 3. Springdale, 43.83; 4 Har-Ber, 44.61; 5. Heritage, 44.62

4x200 Relay 1. Springdale (Tajon Sparks, Landon Phipps, ZaMarion Manuel, Davon Sparks), 1:31.84; 2. Bentonville, 1:31.90; 3. Har-Ber, 1:33.43; 4. FS Northside, 1:34.89; 5. Rogers, 1:37.45

4x400 Relay 1. Vilonia (Jones White, Brayden Matyja, Carson Lenser, David Adams), 3:26.72; 2. Har-Ber, 3:27.71; 3. FS Southside, 3:35.54; 4. Russellville, 3:36.39; 5. Heritage, 3:38.78.

4x800 Relay 1. Bentonville (Landan Shaw, James American Horse, Carter Harris, Eli Seavey), 8:32.03; 2. Vilonia, 8:32.12; 3. FS Northside, 8:38.01; 4. Heritage, 8:38.98; 5. Har-Ber, 8:43.36.

High Jump 1. Jonah Hill, FS Southside, 6-4; 2. Conner Stacy, Alma, 6-2; 3. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 6-2; 4. (tie) Marteez Jackson, Dardanelle, and Aaren Rowe, Rogers, 6-0.

Long Jump 1. Paris Allen, FS Southside, 21-6.25; 2. Evan Hindmarsh, FS Southside, 21-4.25; 3. Carson Lenser, Vilonia, 21-1; 4. Jonah Hill, FS Southside, 20-11; 5. Ty Massey, FS Northside, 20-11.

Pole Vault 1. Britton Gage, Ozark, 15-0; 2. Brock McRae, Bentonville, 14-0; 3. Truman Hughes, Bentonville, 12-0; 4. (tie) Edwin Carreon, Springdale, and Ethan Chaplain, Bentonville, 12-0.

Shot Put 1. Dalton Haulmark, Russellville, 49-1; 2. Shawn Rogers, FS Southside, 49-1; 3. Tyler Hart, Har-Ber, 48-0; 4. Christopher Galdamez, Rogers, 44-8; 5. Landon Chaffey, FS Southside, 44-6Discus Throw

Triple Jump 1. Marteez Jackson, Dardanelle, 44-9; 2. Evan Hindmarsh, FS Southside, 42-4; 3. Tobey Sayaxomphou, Van Buren, 41-10; 4. Jonah Hill, FS Southside, 41-4.2; 5. Kolbi Crawford, Bentonville, 41-0.

Discus 1. Dalton Haulmark, Russellville, 161-1; 2. Garrison Jackson, Gentry, 143-0; 3. Brock Benson, Har-Ber, 141-0; 4. Alexis Rojas, Springdale, 136-10; 5. Landon Chaffey, FS Southside, 136-4.