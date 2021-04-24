FOOTBALL

Woods picks Sooners

Former University of Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods needed less than a week to settle on his transfer destination.

The graduate transfer announced via social media Friday he would move to Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma for his senior season, three days after entering the transfer portal.

Woods wrote on his Twitter account: "I would like to announce I will attend THE UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA for the remainder of my college career."

Woods, a former three-star signee from Magnolia, Texas, enjoyed his best season in 2020 with 32 receptions for 619 yards and 5 touchdowns for the 3-7 Razorbacks.

He ranked second in the SEC with 19.3 yards per reception, a figure that was eighth in the country among players with 30 or more receptions.

He left the Razorbacks ranked 24th in school history with 1,248 career receiving yards.

-- Tom Murphy

Stone heads to UCF

Jesse Stone, the director of personnel for offense at Arkansas since January 2020, has taken a position as offensive analyst for Coach Gus Malzahn at the University of Central Florida, a source told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.

Stone, a 2015 UA graduate, had been a student assistant with the Razorbacks under coach Bret Bielema (2014-15) before heading to Georgia with Sam Pittman as a graduate assistant in 2016. Stone, a former quarterback at Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas Tech, was at Georgia for three seasons before joining the University of Miami as an offensive quality control assistant in 2019. Pittman brought him back to Arkansas the next season in his first year as head coach with the Razorbacks.

-- Tom Murphy

Auburn set for UA homecoming

Arkansas announced Friday it has designated its home game on Oct. 16 against Auburn as homecoming at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Arkansas Alumni Association will hold its annual Alumni Awards Celebration, the senior walk dedications for the classes of 2019 and 2020 and the annual homecoming parade surrounding the game. Kickoff time will be announced during the football season.

The school's 91st Homecoming Pep Rally will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Greek Theatre.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

Lyon College splits doubleheader

Lyon College split a doubleheader with Harris-Stowe State on Friday, winning the first game 6-5 and losing the second game 3-1 to split the weekend series.

The Scots (17-21, 12-12 American Midwest Conference) scored six unanswered runs over the final three innings of the first game. Tristan Buschow had an RBI groundout in the sixth, Chris Lara added a three-run single in the seventh and Haydn Finley had an RBI single in the eighth.

Lyon's only run in the second game came on an RBI single by Jake Michener in the third inning.

Williams Baptist drops DH

Williams Baptist College dropped both games of a doubleheader to Columbia College on Friday, losing 23-2 and 12-4 in Columbia, Mo.

Dezmond Cardova had an RBI double in the first game and Ethan Throesch added an RBI groundout. Nick Allred had a home run, an RBI single and an RBI sacrifice fly in the second game, while Andrew Cooper added a solo home run.

GOLF

ATU, HSU make NCAA field

Henderson State University and Arkansas Tech University secured spots Friday in the NCAA Division II Super Regional Tournament, while Kade Johnson and Roman Timmerman of Southern Arkansas University will play in the tournament as individuals.

Henderson State and Arkansas Tech will each make their eighth consecutive trips to the tournament, which will be played May 6-8 at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo. The Reddies played the course back on March 29-30 in the NSIC Preview, where they finished fourth in a 26-team field.

The top four teams from each super regional and the top individual not with an advancing team will advance to the national finals, which will be played May 17-21 on the Champions Course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

SOFTBALL

Williams Baptist splits two games

Williams Baptist College split a doubleheader with Missouri Baptist on Friday, dropping the first game 6-3 but winning the second game 4-3 in Walnut Ridge.

The Lady Eagles scored all three runs in the first game in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Katie Anderson and an RBI single from Kennedie Laymance. Maggie Crossno had an RBI single in the fourth inning of the second game and Kennedy Johnson added a two-run double. Crossno then added an RBI sacrifice fly for the final run.