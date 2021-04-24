State's active covid cases hit 4-week high, but new-case rate, hospitalizations fall

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,991 active covid cases around the state on Saturday, the highest number since the state fell below 2,000 active cases on March 28, as Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that new cases and hospitalizations were down from the week before.

In addition to the 184 new covid-19 cases reported Saturday, the Health Department reported an additional 16,322 doses of vaccines administered, as well as a more than 31,500-dose increase in vaccine supply in the state.

The department reported Saturday that more than 688,800 Arkansans had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That's more than twice the number of Arkansans who have had the disease; the Health Department reports that 334,642 have contracted covid-19 since March 2020.

The Republican governor in a tweet also alluded to hopes that next week the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will again be administered in the state. International and national health officials had urged a pause in its use to investigate rare occurrences of blood clots in conjunction with the inoculations.

"New cases and total hospitalizations are lower than last week," Hutchinson said in the tweet. "Next week I expect J&J vaccine to be available again. This is great news, and we need each of you to get one of the three vaccines."

The Health Department reported one additional confirmed death due to covid-19 on Saturday. The agency reported five fewer hospitalizations than the day before, lowering the total number of covid-19 patients hospitalized in the state to 148.

