Take message to church

If public health leaders want to reach people who are hesitant about covid-19 vaccines, they should start in churches. That’s the takeaway from a new survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute in concert with Interfaith Youth Core.

The poll, which probed more than 5,000 Americans, finds that “Among those who attend religious services at least a few times per year, 44 percent of those who are hesitant and 14 percent of those who are resistant say faith-based approaches would make them more likely to get vaccinated.” The percentage of those who have either received the vaccine or plan to soon varies greatly by religious denomination. That includes 85 percent of Jewish Americans, 68 percent of white Catholics, 63 percent of white mainline Protestants, and 63 percent of other non-Christian religious Americans.

Moreover, Republicans remain the most intransigent when it comes to vaccination. While 73 percent of Democrats have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine or will get vaccinated as soon as possible, only 45 percent of Republicans say the same. The gap among those refusing to take the vaccine under any circumstance is striking: 6 percent of Democrats versus 23 percent of Republicans.

As per-day vaccinations begin to fall and the pool of eager-to-vaccinate Americans shrinks, the poll holds important data for breaking through to the least amenable to government messaging—especially groups that most strongly backed the disgraced former president.

The survey also finds: “Among white evangelical Protestants who are vaccine hesitant, nearly half (47 percent) who regularly attend services say faith-based approaches would make them more likely to get vaccinated.

“Approximately one-third of Black Protestants (36 percent) and Hispanic Americans (33 percent) who are vaccine hesitant say one or more faith-based approaches would make them more likely to get vaccinated.” While not a cure-all, religious leaders may find success in encouraging their congregants to take the vaccine. They can hold information sessions, set an example by getting the vaccines themselves, allow their houses of worship to be used as vaccination centers and help their flocks make appointments.

“Religious groups with high levels of vaccine hesitancy or refusal are among the most attracted by these faith-based approaches. Nearly four in 10 white evangelical Protestants who are hesitant to get vaccinated (38 percent) say that one or more of these faith-based approaches would make them more likely to get a vaccine.” While the more secularized mainstream media is understandably focused on what politicians say and do, they overlook where real progress in breaking down vaccine aversion can be made. It’s time to take vaccines to church.