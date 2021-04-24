Transfer portal may lose its luster

FAYETTEVILLE -- Unlike leisure suits, hula hoops and the Macarena, peg the NCAA transfer portal as one fad that won't entirely go away.

It's just apt to fade as a fad.

To the left out in the cold chagrin of too many scholarship athletes who will pay the price overflowing the portal with more bodies than available scholarships, the free market system seems bound eventually discouraging those transferring on a whim.

But its eventual fade as a fad won't and shouldn't altogether stop the transfer flow today simultaneously thrilling and infuriating fans of college sports.

Regarding the Razorbacks, University of Arkansas boosters thrilled at the football contributions of via University of Florida graduate transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks last fall and the on to the Elite Eight basketball contributions of graduate transfers Justin Smith via Indiana University and Jalen Tate via Northern Kentucky University.

Conversely, Razorbacks rooters express dismay that hard-playing native son Desi Sills of Jonesboro next season plies his basketball trade not with the Razorbacks but against them for SEC rival Auburn.

Tuesday after catching a 33-yard touchdown in the Red-White intrasquad football game, Mike Woods, the senior who was returning as Arkansas' second-leading receiver, stunned Arkansas submitting his name to the transfer portal.

Friday Woods tweeted he's joining the Oklahoma Sooners.

So long as rules were followed and Auburn didn't contact Sills before he submitted his name in the portal, and Oklahoma didn't prematurely contact Woods, Razorbacks fans should only wish them well.

Both gave their all while they were Hogs. For that they deserve a peaceful parting.

Generically, valid transfer reasons exist. Personality conflicts, playing time, new coaching staffs, fresh starts ...

On the debit transfer side among others there's immaturity, impatience and exaggerated self-importance.

It's argued with validity that the new rule allowing a one-time transfer within Division 1 without redshirting feeds the immaturity monster.

That's a consequence for which some will pay.

The chance to fail always accompanies the chance to succeed.

At least with the portal they are as free taking that chance as are the coaches who may recruit them one week and take another job the next.

That strikes home with Pittman.

"I know we all sit here and say we're teaching these kids that quitting or leaving or moving is OK, and all that," Pittman said. "But if you look at it coaches are able to go take different jobs, and they do. That was one of the biggest things about leaving Georgia (as offensive line coach in December, 2019 to become Arkansas' head coach). The signing date was maybe 14 days away, and we had five offensive linemen committed."

"I had the right to come to Arkansas and be the head coach," Pittman said, implying players also should have the right to leave unencumbered.

"So I think it's headed in the right direction," Pittman said. "I think the one-time transfer (without redshirting) is the key, though. At some point you've got to stick and make it work for you."