Travelers excited for return of fans

The last game at North Little Rock's Dickey-Stephens Park was Sept. 5, 2019.

The Arkansas Travelers fell in Game 2 of the Texas League semifinals that day and saw their 2019 campaign come to an end in Tulsa three days later. Then covid-19 canceled the entire 2020 season.

In the 19 months that have passed, Travelers CEO Rusty Meeks has longed most for the "second family" that will return to the ballpark in 2021.

"We've missed the community and the fans who come out here and support us," Meeks said. "We haven't gotten to enjoy the atmosphere of a Travs game [since 2019]. Hands down, that's what we've missed the most."

Baseball -- and fans at roughly 50% capacity -- will be back at the stadium in North Little Rock this spring, beginning May 4 with a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Travs are set to play a 120-game schedule in the newly formed Class AA Central League, which includes all eight former members of the Texas League as well as a pair of additions from the Pacific Coast League in the San Antonio Missions and Wichita Wind Surge. In an effort to limit travel, each team will play from Tuesday to Sunday during 20 six-game series over the course of the season.

The Travs expect to be open to at least 50% of their 7,200-seat capacity for the opening six home games from May 4-9. Masks will be mandatory for all attendees ages 2 and older, and social distancing is encouraged in concourses and concession lines.

Single-game tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Fans can purchase up to six tickets per transaction. All tickets bought online must be printed at home or presented digitally.

In addition to normal seating, the Travs are offering limited socially distant seating made available in the seating bowl and outfield berm area. Pods of one, two, four and six can be purchased in sections 114 and 116, and from 213-218, with spaces for six people open on the berm.

All other sections (104-113, 115, 117-118 and 204-212), select sections of the berm and the beer garden will operate normally.

"If fans wanted to come out and enjoy a game and still be socially distanced, we wanted to honor that and be able to make that available," Meeks said.

Players and staff led by first-year manager and former major-league outfielder Collin Cowgill are set to arrive next week, and they too will operate under heightened protocols.

All players, coaches and clubhouse staff are subject to Major League Baseball covid-19 policies, which include testing and isolation protocols and restricted activities away from the playing field. Fans also will notice a mandated 12-foot buffer behind the dugouts, along the foul lines and other seating areas surrounding the playing field, intended to distance players from spectators.

The zone will not only keep fans farther from the field, but also alter pre-game festivities and in-game entertainment. In 2021, there will be no first pitches or games in-between innings -- at least not on the field.

"It's going to be different, but we're just excited to have everybody back," Meeks said. "I cannot wait until May 4. When I see fans coming in, I'll have a big smile on my face."