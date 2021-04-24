Vouch for 'em

The Duke of Norfolk: Oh confound all this. I'm not a scholar, I don't know whether the marriage was lawful or not but--damn it, Thomas, look at these names! Why can't you do as I did and come with us, for fellowship!

Thomas More: And when we die, and you are sent to heaven for doing your conscience, and I am sent to hell for not doing mine, will you come with me, for fellowship?

--"A Man for All Seasons"

Over the years, on the occasion when vouchers are proposed in some legislature or other--vouchers to be used for K-12 school students to attend private schools--the arguments against have mainly focused on the negatives of reducing public funding for the traditional schools. Or the principle that giving public money to students to attend private schools is wrong.

But what happens when somebody proposes to create a mechanism for a tax credit if individuals or corporations donate money for scholarships?

Answer: The opposition will still fight on. It'll just find different arguments.

A wise editor once told us to tackle the other side's strongest arguments, not its weakest. But all we know is what we read in the papers. So we'll take the arguments against the state's newest voucher program one at a time:

In Rachel Herzog's story Thursday, here are some of the comments from the opposition to Senate Bill 680, which creates a tax credit for those who donate their own money to fund vouchers. But only for about 250 kids. The Ledge wouldn't pass a bill to allow for more.

(This particular bill, SB680, passed the Ledge Thursday and is headed to the governor.)

Note well: This time, the opposition wasn't made up solely of Democrats. Several Republicans joined the ranks against SB680. Here are some of their arguments against it:

• "Still, the question is, who are private schools accountable to? Who has oversight over them?"

That from a Republican opponent. The simple, maybe simplistic, answer is that the free market has oversight over them when the government does not. (Private schools aren't immune to health department inspections.) If these schools aren't good at what they are supposed to do--educate children--then parents pull their kids, and their money, and the school can't operate. It doesn't happen often, but it does happen.

But how many private schools do you notice on the Needs Improvement List every year? And how many graduate a large percentage of their kids who go onto college? When you think of excellent schools, do charters and private schools immediately come to mind? If so, you're paying attention.

Failing schools have plenty of government oversight. Yet that doesn't keep them from failing students year after year, generation after generation.

• "I've watched this state privatize public education every piece of the way. This bill represents the last aspect of public education that has not been sold out to private interests."

Really? We've watched education in this state for many decades, and we still see plenty of public schools still in operation.

• The story noted that lawmakers from rural areas said their people wouldn't benefit from the vouchers because there aren't many private schools out in the country. Or as one lawmaker put it: "Many of us sitting here today, not one of our children will get a chance to be in this 200."

Hmmm. But some kids closer to private schools would. Get a chance, that is. And that may make the biggest difference in their whole lives. Besides, if this isn't public money coming out of the education system, why should anybody in deepest, darkest, rural Arkansas mind if others donate to help children? Answer: They probably don't.

• "We're going to have to quit working against each other and working against our schools for our public schools to become in Arkansas what we want them to be. . . . This kind of thing won't make our schools better."

But it'll make education better for about 250 kids.

• One lawmaker bemoaned out loud that voucher bills have been divisive for the state Republican Party. We're not sure if he asked if those in his party, who'd like to help as many kids as possible avoid failing schools, should go along with him anyway. For fellowship.

Some lawmakers wanted a bigger bill, and even set one in motion earlier, but the majority of the General Assembly wouldn't hear of it. So SB680, with only room for about 250 kids, is what Arkansas gets this session. It's better than nothing.

For 250 families, it'll be a dream come true.

For the dreams of so many others, they'll have to wait. Until the Arkansas Legislature comes around to allowing more kids to go to private schools. With tuition paid. From volunteers in the community who give up their own money to fund the enterprise in exchange for a tax credit.

Speaking of credit, credit the majority of lawmakers who sent this small bill to the governor for his signature. It was the least they could do.