Work to shut lanes on Cantrell Road

Work on a project to widen Cantrell Road in west Little Rock will require overnight lane closings for the next two weeks, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the inside eastbound and westbound lanes of Cantrell between Interstate 430 and Sam Peck Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily Monday through Thursday, weather permitting.

The work, which will allow contractors to move a utility line, was scheduled to begin Wednesday, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.