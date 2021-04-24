French eye terrorism motive in stabbing

RAMBOUILLET, France — French prosecutors opened a terrorism investigation into the fatal stabbing Friday of a police official in a police station near the historic Rambouillet chateau outside Paris. Police shot and killed the attacker at the scene, authorities said.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told reporters that his office took over the probe because the attacker had staked out the station ahead of time, because of statements he made during the attack and because he targeted a police official.

Ricard did not provide details on the attacker’s identity or motive. French media reports identified him as a 37-year-old French resident with no criminal record or record of radicalization.

A French judicial official said the suspect was born in Tunisia and that witnesses heard him say “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” during the attack.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex rushed to the scene with other officials and pledged the government’s “determination to fight terrorism in all its forms.” The slain official was a 49-year-old administrative employee who worked for the national police service, a national police spokesperson told The Associated Press. The woman had left the station briefly to extend the time on her parking space, and was attacked in the entry passage as she returned, said Valerie Pecresse, president of the Paris region.

Russia ousts Polish diplomats in reprisal

MOSCOW — Russia expelled five Polish diplomats Friday in retaliation for Polish authorities expelling three Russian Embassy workers last week.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Polish ambassador to inform him that the diplomats must leave the country by May 15.

The Foreign Ministry berated Warsaw for its “deliberate course” to “destroy” relations with Russia. It denounced Polish authorities removing monuments to Soviet soldiers and accused them of seeking to undermine Russian energy projects and unleashing a “large-scale anti-Russian information campaign.” Poland had described its own move as an act of solidarity with the United States, which recently announced sanctions on Russia.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry on Friday called the Russian move as “yet another example of aggressive policies” and “a deliberate gesture meant to inflame relations with the neighbors and the entire international community.” The ministry said Warsaw reserved the right to “an appropriate response.” Russia’s move came after Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ordered the expulsion of a total of four Russian diplomats Friday. The three Baltic countries said they acted to support the Czech Republic, which engaged in a diplomatic showdown with Russia involving the expulsions of scores of diplomats.

Police seize Cuban opposition leader

Cuban police arrested opposition leader Jose Daniel Ferrer, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba, on Thursday, according to activists on social networks.

The coordinator of Cuba Decide, Rosa Maria Paya, shared images of Ferrer lying in the street while the police surround him and then take him into a patrol car.

Ferrer, together with about 30 other activists, went on a hunger strike for 21 days to demand the end of the police siege to the headquarters of the Patriotic Union of Cuba. Ferrer coordinates aid to needy people in the neighborhood, who are given food and medicine.

The Cuban regime ended the police operation April 9, after the first statements by the United States condemning repression in the eastern part of the island.

100+ migrants likely dead in sea crossing

CAIRO — More than 100 Europe-bound migrants are feared dead in a boat wreck off Libya, independent rescue groups said, in the latest loss of life as attempts to cross the Mediterranean Sea increase during the warmer months.

Humanitarian organizations have accused the Libyan coast guard and European authorities of failing to meet their responsibilities to save lives. A Libyan coast guard official said they searched for the boat but could not find it with their limited resources.

SOS Mediterranee, which operates the rescue vessel Ocean Viking, said late Thursday that the capsized rubber boat, which was initially carrying about 130 people, was spotted in the Mediterranean northeast of the Libyan capital, Tripoli. The aid vessel did not find any survivors, but could see at least 10 bodies near the wreck.

“We think of the lives that have been lost and of the families who might never have certainty as to what happened to their loved ones,” it said in a statement.

The migrant traffic has raised the question among European Union countries and Libya over who is responsible for saving those at sea.

The European humanitarian organization said those missing will probably join the total of 350 people who have drowned so far this year. It accused governments of failing to provide search-and-rescue operations.