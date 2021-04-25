An evocative outline for a house

It's curious how a solitary house in an often-visited neighborhood stands out, while others nearby are hardly noticed. One of my favorites is a dark blue shotgun structure in Argenta. It's recently been completely redone, a necessary task after a storm-tossed tree fell on it and crushed the front half.

It has company.

"The reconstructed shotgun at 510 Willow in North Little Rock has a shotgun on either side as well, with extra bedrooms added at the rear," says Rachel Patton, executive director of Preserve Arkansas. "There is also a row of slightly modified shotguns in the 800 block of Orange Street in NLR."

Another appealing example, which has been redone, is at 1509 S. State Street in the Governor's District of Little Rock's Quapaw Quarter. It's purple, and notable because a Tesla occupied the driveway. The Tesla has moved on, but the house remains.

"I, too, have an affinity for shotgun houses," Patton says. "I don't have a comprehensive inventory of shotgun houses in Little Rock and North Little Rock, so I don't know how many we've lost over time. But I would still say they are endangered as a house type, with pockets of successful rehabilitations."

There are several on East Second Street and a single shotgun in fair condition at 218 W. 18th St., both in North Little Rock, Patton adds, along with a row of shotguns in fair to poor condition in the 1900 block of South Pulaski in Little Rock.

A shotgun-style house, reports house plan website theplancollection.com, is a single-story residence with a long narrow layout measuring 12 to as much as 20 or 24 feet wide and two to four rooms deep. The rooms are built one behind the other--each room opening into the other--with partial walls between them. Doors are located at each end of the house.

In the shotgun's original design, the living room is in the front, followed by one or two bedrooms, with the kitchen in the back. The earliest shotguns did not include bathrooms, but in later layouts, a bathroom with a small hall is built behind the last bedroom or as a side addition off the kitchen.

Shotguns were historically prevalent in lower- to middle-income neighborhoods, Patton says. "Because shotgun houses are only one room wide, they took up less street frontage, increasing the number of single-family housing units per block and maximizing the return for developers. Their affordability and efficient use of space--no hallways--made them desirable for working-class families.

"Unfortunately, some of those historically lower- to middle-income neighborhoods throughout Little Rock and North Little Rock have experienced decades of disinvestment and problems with absentee ownership," she continues. "Additionally, the small square footage of shotguns, coupled with the necessity of shared spaces makes them unattractive to most modern-day families with children."

Those disadvantages are echoed by my newspaper colleague Joe Riddle. "My father grew up in one and hated it," he says. "My disdain is with decorating and furniture placement. Each room opens into the next one, so there is no way to place large furniture on walls with doors. And there's a lack of privacy if one has a family, because you have to go through each room to get in or out of the house."

He has a point. But anyone who's lived in apartments, especially those carved out of hacked-up old houses, is familiar with weird floor plans that take some getting used to.

New Orleans architectural historian Samuel Wilson Jr. says that shotgun-style houses originated in the Creole suburbs (faubourgs) of New Orleans in the early 1800s.

The term "shotgun," says Wilson, is a reference to the idea that if all the doors are opened, a shotgun blast fired into the house from the front doorway will fly cleanly to the other end and out the back.

Characteristics include a single door and window in front, decorative shutters, wood frame structure and siding, and high ceilings. The style's length and outside doors at each end allow for excellent airflow, and the lack of hallways encourage cross-ventilation.

Older shotguns have flat roofs with no overhang and no covered front porch; after 1880, roof overhangs with a gable became fashionable.

The construction of shotguns slowed and eventually stopped during the early 20th century, as the increased affordability of cars and air conditioning made their advantages obsolete to home buyers.

Although shotguns found fans among the middle class as well, they became a symbol of poverty in the mid-20th century. That's evident in many of those in disrepair on the quiet streets of several North Little Rock neighborhoods east of Main Street.

Superstition holds that ghosts and spirits are attracted to shotgun houses because they may pass straight through them; some houses were built with doors intentionally misaligned to deter these spirits. They also often serve as a convenient symbol of life in the South in films and literature.

Elvis Presley was born in a shotgun house. Aaron Neville of the Neville Brothers grew up in one, and Robert Johnson is said to have died in one.

And thanks to preservation efforts, such styles are thriving in New Orleans, dressed up in Italianate, Creole, Federalist, Spanish colonial, Greek revival and other styles.

Here? Not so much. According to preservearkansas.org, shotguns were among the Preservation Alliance of Arkansas' 2010 list of the states most endangered historic places. "There was a shotgun in the 1800 block of East Third in Little Rock that was photographed in 2010 with the Most Endangered listing and is no longer standing," Patton says.

Still, there's hope the unique structure will live on. "I think the shotgun house has the potential to regain widespread popularity, especially for young professionals and empty-nesters," she says. "The square footage provides adequate living space for an individual or couple, it has a small yard to maintain, and if located in a row of other shotgun houses, it offers a sense of community with your neighbors, similar to the design of modern townhomes, pocket neighborhoods, and tiny houses."

And who wouldn't contemplate living in a home that, according to folklorist John Michael Vlach, is not an architectural style but a structural typology, "a philosophy of space, a culturally determined sense of dimension," draped in whatever fashion a resident chooses.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com