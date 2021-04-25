North Little Rock notebook

Argenta theater set

to reopen in August

The Argenta Community Theater last week announced plans to return to live productions after being closed for a year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The theater located at 405 Main St. announced that its grand reopening will be Aug. 17. Festivities will include an outdoor banquet, a celebration of the "Patron of the Year" and selections from Argenta Community Theater's production of the 1972 musical "Pippin."

The North Little Rock theater's production of the Tony Award-winning musical will be directed by producing artistic director Vincent Insalaco, with music direction by Bob Bidewell, choreography by Allison Stodola Wilson and technical direction by Sara Cooke. Auditions will be held by appointment at the theater June 5.

Tickets and further information will be available on the theater's website.

Food Truck Fridays

making their return

Food Truck Fridays have returned to Simmons Bank Arena this month.

The event will be held each Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It began Friday and will continue until May 21 in the VIP parking lot at Simmons Bank Arena. The parking lot is located on the south side of the building beside Interstate 30.

Each event will feature food trucks from various restaurants around the city. The events will be socially distanced, and masks are required.

McGee accepts job

in LR school district

Keith McGee has accepted the role of deputy superintendent of the Little Rock School District after serving as North Little Rock's temporary superintendent during the pandemic.

McGee will remain with the North Little Rock School District until June 30.

"Dr. McGee is an exceptional educator and leader. It has been an absolute honor to work with him. While we have worked with one another for only six months, we have developed a strong bond over that time span and share a passion for educating all students. He will be deeply missed, but we are excited for him in the next step of his leadership journey," said Gregory J. Pilewski, North Little Rock School District superintendent.

The North Little Rock School Board voted last year to make McGee the interim superintendent of the 8,000-student school district.

McGee, who has a doctorate in education, had been the assistant superintendent and director of secondary education in the district since December. He previously was principal at Horace Mann Middle School in the Little Rock School District.

McGee's appointment as interim superintendent came after the North Little Rock board voted 4-3 in April 2020 to immediately terminate the contract of Superintendent Bobby Acklin, who had served initially as interim superintendent and then as full-time superintendent starting in July 2018.