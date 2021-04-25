Arkansas Achievers

• Tyler Marston, a junior at Arkansas State University, has been awarded the Arkansas Farm Bureau's Marvin Vines Memorial Scholarship. Marston is majoring in creative media production and is originally from Cabot.

• University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced the winners of its Faculty Excellence Awards. Dr. David Briscoe, a professor of sociology, has been named the recipient of the Bailey Teaching Award. The amount of the award is $10,000. Dr. Nitin Agarwal, Maulden-Entergy Endowed Chair and Distinguished Professor of Information Science, was named the the UMR Faculty Excellence in Research and Creative Endeavors winner and will receive a $5,000 award. Dr. Bronwyn MacFarlane, professor of gifted education, received the Faculty Excellence in Public Service award and will receive a $5,000 award.

• Railee Schmidt, a graduate of Ashdown High School, has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The award is $2,400 per academic year.

• The Honors Scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana has also been awarded to Logan Garner. Garner is a graduate of Ashdown High School.

