Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 14

Mark and Erin Holland, Little Rock, son.

Landry and Dailey Dowdy, Cabot, daughter.

April 16

Justin and Dalayna Sturm, Little Rock, daughter.

April 18

David and Kaitlin Williamson, Camden, daughter.

April 19

Tatiana Parrish and Tyler Edwards, Lake Village, son.

Zachary and Haley Mitchell, Little Rock, son.

April 20

John and Dawn Latch, Maumelle, son.

April 21

Jason and Nicole Wilson, Scott, daughter.

Chakarandra Martin and Terrell Roy II, Little Rock, twin sons.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

March 30

Hanna Sharp and Tyler Honecutt, Dierks, daughter.

April 2

Damontrez and Breanna Myers-Hawes, Monticello, daughter.

April 8

Hunter and Kaity Bryant, West Helena, daughter.

Madison Newton and Corey Maddox, Sherwood, son.

April 11

Daniela Hernandez and Jose Gallegos, Springdale, daughter.

April 13

London and Ja'Sha Reid, Little Rock, son.

April 14

Mandi Vincent, Fouke, son.

April 15

Rosie Crone, Guy, son.