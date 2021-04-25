Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
April 14
Mark and Erin Holland, Little Rock, son.
Landry and Dailey Dowdy, Cabot, daughter.
April 16
Justin and Dalayna Sturm, Little Rock, daughter.
April 18
David and Kaitlin Williamson, Camden, daughter.
April 19
Tatiana Parrish and Tyler Edwards, Lake Village, son.
Zachary and Haley Mitchell, Little Rock, son.
April 20
John and Dawn Latch, Maumelle, son.
April 21
Jason and Nicole Wilson, Scott, daughter.
Chakarandra Martin and Terrell Roy II, Little Rock, twin sons.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
March 30
Hanna Sharp and Tyler Honecutt, Dierks, daughter.
April 2
Damontrez and Breanna Myers-Hawes, Monticello, daughter.
April 8
Hunter and Kaity Bryant, West Helena, daughter.
Madison Newton and Corey Maddox, Sherwood, son.
April 11
Daniela Hernandez and Jose Gallegos, Springdale, daughter.
April 13
London and Ja'Sha Reid, Little Rock, son.
April 14
Mandi Vincent, Fouke, son.
April 15
Rosie Crone, Guy, son.