Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Jim Butler Construction, 6001 District, Little Rock, $2,200,000.

Metro Builders and Restoration, Inc., 1400 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $199,000.

B & S Enterprises, 4726 Thibault Road, Little Rock, $80,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Markus Homes, Inc., 107 Varennes Cove, Little Rock, $1,340,000.

Karen James Custom Built Homes, Inc., 19 Haywood St., Little Rock, $705,000.

HRPG Homes, LLC, 7 Beau Rivage Court, Little Rock, $600,000.

B & D Homes, Inc., 9 Haywood St., Little Rock, $500,000.

New Home Estates Corporation, 110 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, $500,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc., 14 Haywood St., Little Rock, $425,000.

Kevin Driver Builders, LLCR, 17 Haywood St., Little Rock, $350,000.

HeavyRig Excavating, Inc., 2 Armistead Road, Little Rock, $350,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 26 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 2 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 7 Quartz Cove, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 118 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Kevin Driver Builders, LLCR, 24 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $223,000.

Fred Lord Builders, Inc., 5 Longfellow Place, Little Rock, $216,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 3 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 203 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $190,000.

Bean Construction, LLC, 5505 N. Grandview St., Little Rock, $175,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 89 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $170,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 20 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $161,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 2 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, $156,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 118 Giselle Drive, Little Rock, $155,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 28 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $148,000.

Spradlin Homes, Inc., 5 Glenridge Road, Little Rock, $140,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 4 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, $135,000.

River Valley Builders, Inc., 801 Pleasant Valley Drive U-4, Little Rock, $75,000.

Stocks