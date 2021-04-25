Business people

MUGS

• Zweig Group recently announced that Chad Coldiron, director of executive search, Philip Keil, director of strategic services, and Will Swearingen, director of ownership transition, have joined the firm's ownership team. Coldiron holds a bachelor of science in financial management from the University of Arkansas' Walton College of Business. Keil has bachelor of science degrees in chemical engineering and physics and a master's of business administration from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Swearingen received his bachelor of science in biology from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and a master's of business administration from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Dr. Rudhir Tandon, board certified interventional cardiologist, recently joined the medical staff of Northwest Health at Northwest Cardiology in Bentonville. He earned his medical degree from Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak, India. He then completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign in Illinois. Tandon completed his fellowships in cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology and advanced heart failure/heart transplant at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

• Pam Lawson has been named chief financial officer for Grand Savings Bank, she previously served as the bank's chief regulatory officer. She earned a master's in business administration from Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond and is a certified regulatory compliance manager from the American Bankers Association.

