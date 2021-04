BENTONVILLE — Rock blasting to build the Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 requires lane closings, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews plan to blast rock starting Monday and running through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Crews will stop traffic for up to 15 minutes during the blasting as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange on I-49, U.S. 71, the Bella Vista Bypass and Walton Boulevard.