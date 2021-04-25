Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, April 25

UAPB Founders’ Week Sunrise Service set

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is concluding its 148th Founders’ Week with the annual Sunrise Service. This virtual event will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Parish Lowery, pastor of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at Fort Worth, Texas. Kymara Seals, president of the UAPB/ AM&N National Alumni Association, will give an alumni appeal. She will discuss membership and acknowledge the 2020 Hall of Fame Honorees. To register for the webinar visit https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a-y4ZdoxSZiL3DAWN-6Zogw and use webinar ID: 983 1886 5127 and passcode: 820138.

Monday, April 26

Veterans invited to virtual listening session

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will hold a virtual listening session from 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 26 to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves. These listening sessions represent an opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure, according to a news release. Veterans and stakeholders may register for CAVHS’ listening session at https:// www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.

Beginning Monday, April 26

Health departments offer Moderna shots statewide

Beginning this week, the Arkansas Department of Health will offer begin offering the Moderna covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state. The Moderna covid-19 vaccine is available to anyone 18 or older. The vaccine is given in two doses, one month apart. People will be scheduled for an appointment to return for the second dose when they receive the first dose, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays.Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Senior citizens centers host lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren’t open for activities, grab and go lunches are available, according to a news release. This week’s menu includes: Monday —BBQ , baked beans, cole slaw, hamburger bun, hot apple sauce, and milk. Tuesday — Broccoli and cheese soup, stampede biscuit with ham, spring mix salad/lite Italian dressing, apricots and milk. Wednesday — Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, pears, and milk. Thursday — Chopped hamburger and gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, oranges and milk. Friday — Cheesy salsa chicken, corn, broccoli, sugar cookie, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Center, (870) 543-6323.

Lee Street Lyrical to hold free songwriting workshop, concert

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will sponsor a free songwriting workshop and free concert featuring Lee Street Lyrical. The songwriting class will be held at 5 p.m. April 26 at the Monticello Branch Library of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Library System. Participants can learn how to turn local stories into songs using the Flood of 1927 as an example, according to a news release. The free concert with Lee Street Lyrical will be held April 28 at 5 p.m. at the Monticello Coffee Company.

Wednesday, April 28

VA virtual event to address vaccine hesitancy

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will host a virtual town hall discussion of covid-19 vaccine access and hesitancy for veterans who are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color.) The session will be held via WEBEX at 5 p.m. April 28, according to a news release. Veterans will be able to access the event via a link posted April 28 on the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Facebook Page. Veterans may also join the meeting by calling toll-free 1 (404) 397-1596. Use the meeting number (access code): 199 084 6269. Covid-19 vaccinations are now open to all Arkansas veterans, caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries. Visit https:// www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ to sign up to be contacted or call (501) 257-1978.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcom mercial.com.

Through Wednesday, April 28

Library continues free computer classes

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library System is offering free computer classes. This basic computer and software training will continue Mondays: April 19 and 26, and Wednesdays: April 21 and 28 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 534-4802, ext. 140, or online at https://pineblufflibrary.libcal.com.

Thursday, April 29

The Links host legislative update

Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host Linking with Local Legislators at 7 p.m. April 29 by Zoom. The guest speaker will be state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, of District

The event will provide information on the current legislative session and allow participants to ask questions, according to a news release. Questions may be emailed in advance to PineBluffAR LinksInc@gmail.com or asked in the chat box if time permits. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89552921262?pwd=VktER21oNjE3dnNnUHdqdm-RGRitlZz09 and use meeting ID: 895 5292 1262 and pass-code: 792155.

UAPB farm program announces virtual conference

The 11th annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Small Scale Producer Conference will be held virtually April 29 beginning at 9:25 a.m. The conference is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University Agriculture and Natural Resources Program. Topics will include the Natural Resources Conservation Service EQIP cost-share program, silviculture, timber management, beef herd health, best practices for co-grazing goats and cattle, virtual farm tourism and timber exemption, according to a news release. To register, interested producers should visit https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqc-qqqjIvGdAqXFllZa-n0rgYquuRgk05.Details: Kandi Williams, UAPB Extension program aide, at (870) 571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu or Brandon Hawkins, Prairie View Extension agent, at

(903) 628-6702 or brhawkins@pvamu.edu .

Beginning Thursday, April 29

Pine Bluff High School Exhibition open at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students in the International Paper Gallery in ASC’s main building. On display April 29 through June 19, this exhibition consists of two-dimensional work in various mediums, according to a news release. Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade. She will give a video statement of the progress made by students during the 2020-2021 school year. Guests may watch the video at face-book.com/asc701/ at 6:30 p.m. April 29. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co.

Friday, April 30

City holds vaccine clinic for ages 16 and older

People 16 years of age and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Youth ages 16 and 17 can schedule appointments at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php? owner=21601052&appointment-Type=21735720. Adults 18 and older may set appointments at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php? owner=21601052&appointment-Type=21734181. Individuals without internet access may contact any of the following for assistance with scheduling an appointment: Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church, (870) 534-6944; Pine Bluff City Hall, (870) 730-2145 (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Pine Bluff First Assembly of God,

(870) 535-0371 (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.); First United Methodist Church, (870) 535-0935 (from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.); or Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff clinic coordinator, (870) 643-2383 or send an email to marylddll@yahoo.com. Contact Liddell for further details.

Through Friday, April 30

First Electric accepting scholarship applications

First Electric Cooperative is accepting scholarship applications. High school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for one of nine $2,000 scholarships available each year, according to a news release. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and after graduation, they must attend an accredited institute of higher learning in Arkansas on a full-time basis. The deadline to apply is April 30. For an application and details, visit online at www.firstelectric.coop/scholarship or contact any First Electric office.

Grand Prairie Decorative Arts on exhibit

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts is hosting its Decorative Artsfestival exhibition through April 30 at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. All entries can be viewed at www.grandprairiearts.com, according to a news release. Small groups and individuals may visit the center by emailing for an appointment at arts001@centurytel.net. The center and Grand Prairie Arts Council are following guidelines as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Details: www.grandprairiearts.com or arts001@centurytel.net.

Saturday, May 1

City to host spring cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host a spring cleanup from 8 am. to noon Saturday, May

Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 6107 Dollarway Road, to collect supplies and receive cleanup assignments, according to a news release. Participants should provide their own trash-grabbers as those may be limited. Volunteers should also provide their own transportation to cleanup sites throughout the community. Public health safeguards against covid-19 will be implemented at this event.

UA to offer free child care training

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer free Best Care childcare training at St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave., May 1 beginning at 8 a.m. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch. Healthy snacks will be provided, according to a news release. Ten hours of training will be presented by Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agents Mary Ann Kizer of Jefferson County and Diane Clement of Cleveland County, along with Rebecca Simon, program associate in early childhood. The pre-registration deadline is April 29. To pre-register, contact Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033 or e-mail mkizer@uaex.edu.

Tuesday, May 4

Strachota to host vaccine clinic

Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave. People ages 16 and older are welcome to attend. Participants should bring their insurance card and photo ID. If people are attending for their second dose, they should bring their vaccination record card, according to a news release. To make an appointment or for more details, people should call the center at (870) 543-6323.

Through Thursday, May 6

White Hall Community Center hosts Tai Chi

The White Hall Community Center is hosting a Tai Chi program for approximately 30 minutes at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 6, according to the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The Tai Chi program is sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Center on Aging. All guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed including social distancing, face masks and health screenings. Registration is required. Details: (870) 879-1440 or ndbates@uams.edu or UAMScentersonaging.org or Facebook/UAMScaregiving.

Friday, May 7

ASC hosts in-person Live@5 Concert

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will welcome Dumas artist Jaymes Brass to his Live@5 debut from 5-7 p.m. May 7. ASC plans to hold the concert in the new ART Yard at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. A musician, lyricist and producer, Brass creates sonic landscapes that blend R&B, rock, funk and jazz, according to the news release. This event is part of ASC’s Live@5 concert series on the first Friday of every month. Entry is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Space is limited. For details on ASC concerts visit asc701.org/liveat-5. For details on Brass, visit jaymesbrassmusic.com/.

Jefferson Regional sets golf tournament

Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its first golf tournament May 7 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. A morning event will be added if needed, according to a news release. The team cost is $500. Proceeds will benefit nursing scholarships and special projects, according to a news release. Sponsorships are available. Details: Laura Beth Shaner, at shanerl@jrmc.org or (870) 541-7210.

Saturday, May 8

Family FunDay: No-Sew Sock Animals

Fashionable sock pets will be made during the Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. May 8 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This craft is an art activity that will entertain visitors of all ages. This event is free. “Take & make” kits will be available at ASC’s main entrance for those wanting to participate at home. Participants may pick up a few kits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. May 8 at facebook.com/asc701/.

Sunday, May 9

Grady Class of 1971 announces 50th reunion

The Grady High School Class of 1971 Reunion Committee invites all its classmates to the 50th class reunion. A Zoom Class Reunion will be held at 5 p.m. May 9, (Mother’s Day), the day of graduation 50 years ago, according to a news release. Classmates should contact Barbara Johnson Wilborn at (501) 888-7812 or Barbara Williams Dixon at

(501) 888-6604 to receive the access information for the reunion link. The first stop will be Imagination Hawaii. Participants should grab some bright colors and a “lei” and board the 50 year ride to the Virtual Hawaiian Imagination Excursion. Details: Facebook https://m.facebook.com /grady1971 .

Beginning Tuesday, May 18

UAPB co-hosts virtual nutrition conference

A virtual, multi-state conference on community nutrition education will be held May 18-20. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Tennessee State University (TSU) and Alabama A&M University (AAMU), will each host one day of the conference: TSU on May 18, UAPB on May 19, and AAMU on May 20, according to a news release. To register or to view the agenda, participants may visit www.multi-state-conference.com. To receive updates, participants may follow the conference Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/1890SNAPEd. Details: Teresa Henson, UAPB Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at (870) 575-7227 or hensont@uapb.edu.

Beginning Thursday, May 20

ASC hosts Jerry Colburn exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a multi-media retrospective exhibition. “1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Col-burn” opens with a drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. May

Featuring Colburn’s inkblots, collages and music, this exhibition will be an immersive experience for all audiences, according to the news release. Visitors may view the work through Aug. 28.

Monday, May 31

Century Farm applications due

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. To apply, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. There is no cost to apply. Online applications are available at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Monday, May 31

GYM sponsors free meals

GYM is giving away free supper and snack grab meals in a youth feeding program until May 31, according to a news release. Meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday at Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 S. Camden Road, from 4:30-5:15 p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave., from 3:30-5 p.m.; and Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., from 4:15-5:45 p.m. GYM is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The director is Antoinette Burks.

TOPPS hosts food program

TO P P S I n c . , 10 0 0 Townsend Drive, is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up Food Program. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under. TOPPS doesn’t discriminate, according to the news release. Meals will be provided at TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Drive, through May 2021. The Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up meals will be available Monday through Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Boys & Girls Club hosting food program

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go Food Program through May. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under, according to the news release from TOPPS Inc. Meals will be provided at the club at 2701 S. Reeker St. from 4:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children may come by and sign for a supper and snack. For details contact Paulette Purchase at TOPPS,

(870) 850-6011.

Saturday, June 5

Pine Bluff-Altheimer Blues Festival set

The Pine Bluff-Altheimer 2021 Blues Festival is happening June 5 at Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79 at Altheimer. The gates will open at 4 p.m., according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The hosts will be Broadway Joe and Comedian Keith Glason. The special guest will be Calvin Richardson. A special tribute to Arkansas legend Billy “Soul” Bonds will be featured. Guests will also include Ms. Jody, Nathaniel Kimble, Summer Wolfe, Mo Bo, Big John Miller and Willie P. They will all be performing with live bands. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. A VIP seat at a table is available for $30. Tickets can be purchased at the usual outlets or online at https://tickets.impacttickets.com/event/pine-bluff-altheimer-2021-blues-festival.

Sunday, June 6

School garden contest entries being accepted

Entries are being accepted for the eighth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest until June 6. The contest is sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, according to a news release. Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment that had a school garden during the 2020-2021 school year or is planning to start a garden in the 2021-2022 school year. Winners will be announced at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Details: https://www.cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ArkansasGrownSchoolGardenOfTheYearContest2021.

Through Sunday, June 6

Arts center invites artists to enter Rosenzweig Exhibition

Th e A r t s & S c i e n ce Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., seeks submissions to its Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition for 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 6. The exhibition runs July 22 through Oct. 6, according to a news release. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Details: asc701.org/rosenzweigor call (870) 536-3375.