Carin Schoppmeyer: Bass battle helps kids play sports

The ninth annual Pagnozzi Parker Big Bass Tournament, held April 17 at Beaver Lake, will give the athletics charity a boost for its scholarship program.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 1999 by Tom Pagnozzi, former St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks catcher, to "provide scholarships to youth from low-income families throughout Northwest Arkansas, providing them with equal access to the same athletic experiences as their peers."

Kelley Atchley, executive director, tells me the need this year for scholarships is increasing as "most spring and summer kids' sports are happening again, and applications have been rolling in. The biggest way for people to help is by making an Adopt-a-Player donation" on the group's website, pagnozziparker.org.

"That way we can use their donation to assist with sports registration fees, purchasing necessary sports equipment that is appropriate for the children we are assisting, summer sports camps fees, etc.

"We expect more people will begin participating in sports the further along we get through the year," Atchley says, "and expect application numbers to increase with that as well. We are excited to be able to help these families again."

Benefit bass tournament winners were:

Overall:

• First Place -- Tyler Hickman, 5.85 pounds;

• Second Place --Donny Sayaxomphou, 5.34 pounds.

Youth:

• First place -- Reece Bariola, 4.44 pounds;

• Second place -- Cole Woodruff, 3.04 pounds; and

• Third place -- Ava Haymond, 2.13 pounds.

Shannan Moseley served as weigh master.

Organizers say Blake Parker, MLB pitcher and former Arkansas Razorback and Fayetteville Bulldog, joined the group in January 2019 "with the intent to help us reach our goals and achieve our mission for many more years to come. In February 2019, the organization was rebranded as Pagnozzi Parker Charities. The future hope of Pagnozzi Parker Charities is to continue to improve more and more the lives of our youth."

Scholarships help families pay for registration, uniforms and other fees associated with organized sports. The group also helps provide sports equipment.

According to the nonprofit organization's website, "to qualify for Pagnozzi Parker Youth Sports Assistance, the applicant must meet the following criteria:

• The child must be in kindergarten through eighth grade.

• The child must live in Northwest Arkansas.

• The sport being applied for must be located in Northwest Arkansas.

The parent(s) or guardian(s) must provide household proof of income for the past 30 days. If you receive food stamps, a copy of the food stamp verification letter may be submitted as your proof of income. Family must meet the same income and household member guidelines that the Department of Human Services requires school systems to use for free/reduced lunch program.

Shannan Moseley weighs a bass for Ava Haymond, 12. Ava placed third in the youth division. She fished with her dad, Lane Haymond. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Overall winner Tyler Hickman of Lowell shows his trophy. His big bass weighed 5.85 pounds, caught on a Pop R top-water lure. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Tournament director Shannan Moseley had tremendous help from his grandson, Bobber Qualls, running the charity tournament. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Dean Pappas bags up his big bass to be weighed at Prairie Creek park. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Leiah Morey (cq) and Kelley Atchley kept track of the standings at the tournament. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

David Rickey Jr. (center) brings some fish in for Shannan Moseley to weigh. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Brooke McDonald (from left), Joe Walters, Vikki Parker, Tom Pagnozzi and Blake and Jordan Parker welcome golfers to the Pagnozzi Parker Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 16 at Paradise Valley Athletic Club in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CARIN SCHOPPMEYER Norm and Caroline DeBriyn, Tom Pagnozzie and Gary Head welcome Pagnozzi Charities patrons for the 27th annual Ultimate Tailgate and Auction on Nov. 2 at Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club in Fayetteville.

Anglers arrive for the final weigh-in and awards ceremony of the 9th annual Pagnozzi Parker Charity Big Bass Tournament held April 17 2021 at Beaver Lake. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

