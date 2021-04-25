City manager honored at retirement reception

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Dozens of friends and colleagues gathered to give retiring City Manager Shirley Jaster a warm sendoff Thursday at City Hall.

Jaster will step down at the end of the month after almost 40 years working in various positions in city government, culminating in becoming the first woman in Texarkana history to hold the city's highest unelected position.

"I'm a little overwhelmed," she said. "I realized that I spent most of my life here at the city, and I've enjoyed it. I really have. I really love what I do, and I think that that must have shown through."

"It's been a wonderful, wonderful experience. So I think the best thing for me is I've looked at the city as a second family. I say that to most of the employees that come here. And I've met some wonderful friends that will be lifelong friends. And there's been so many people that have helped me along the way."

Jaster's retirement comes at a time when Texarkana's twin city on the Arkansas side of the border recently saw its city manager depart. Kenny Haskin left the Arkansas-side Texarkana city manager's position earlier this month. He is going to become the next city manager in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Officials in the two Texarkana cities, although in different states, work together on some initiatives.

At the reception, Texarkana, Texas, Mayor Bob Bruggeman presented Jaster with a gift watch, and Assistant City Manager David Orr gave her a commemorative crystal plaque.

"Every city has a go-to person, the person who knows how to handle a difficult customer, the person who knows how to ask the right questions to find just the right solution. The person who knows how to make a seemingly impossible building plan actually work in the code," Orr said. "Shirley has been Texarkana's go-to person for the past 39 years, and she leaves big shoes to fill."

Bowie County, Texas, chief executive Bobby Howell added to the kudos.

"Shirley was always one to recognize that, at least in my opinion, city employees work for the citizens and what's good for the citizens is good for the city," said Howell. "She was always helpful and courteous and worked with everyone to try to get things accomplished for the city.

"And Shirley, I can't tell you how enjoyable it was and what a great job you've done for the city, and all the growth that you've seen here and been a big part of it."