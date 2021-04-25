Club news: Women are ready to sing again

NWA Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus -- previously known as the Bella Vista Women's Chorus -- celebrates the start of rehearsals again! Women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers.

Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, beginning May 3, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines.

Information: Elaine at (918) 857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its next monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. April 28 at the Kingsdale Pavilion, 69 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. Members and guests may gather at 9 a.m. for social hour. The guest speaker, Denise Klinger, will speak on "Bluebird Habitat/Native Plants."

The election of officers will be held, and members will have the opportunity to decide on a field trip in May. Following the business meeting, former club president and Master Gardener Tony LiCausi will hold a one-on-one session with any member that has a garden question.

The Bella Vista Garden Club was organized in 1972 and is dedicated to maintaining and improving the beauty of Bella Vista. The club supports numerous beautification projects around the city, tends to the gardens at the Veterans Wall of Honor and the Bella Vista Cemetery, holds annual plant sales and card parties, and awards scholarships to students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities.

Information: Email dehammeke@gmail.com.

Andante Music

The Andante Music Club of Bella Vista announces the 98th annual Observance of National Music Week May 2-9, 2021. The National Federation of Music Clubs sponsors the week to focus attention on music as a powerful tool for peace, understanding and harmony. This year's theme is "Music Is a Storyteller."

Andante Club members will celebrate the event at 1 p.m. May 4 with a musical variety show in Fellowship Hall at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Information: Email @piercebl834@att.net.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike May 4 from Shores Lake to White Rock Creek Falls. This is a six mile out-and-back hike. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Shores Lake Recreation Area, County Road 75 in Mulberry. There is a parking fee at the trailhead.

Information: Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or email munster@olemac.net.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony women's barbershop chorus is meeting again from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall at the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. (Enter at the north door.)

To attend, you MUST have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are needed to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

Information: Karen Frankenfeld, director, at (479) 876-7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way.

The program will be presented by Dale Phillips, who will speak about the Battles of Baton Rouge and Port Hudson. Phillips enjoyed a career with the National Park Service before retiring to Bella Vista. He is an authority on the Civil War in the Mississippi River Valley.

Information: Email Chuck Pribbernow at cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month.

All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited.

Information: www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org or call Ron Evans at (479) 270-5584.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes. Online classes scheduled for the current month may be found on the club's website.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting and will also be available on the club's website at https://bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics. On the website are the most current issue of the Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

Woodcarvers

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans who meet regularly to share their art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Due to covid, the temporary meeting place is at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church gymnasium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., at 1 p.m. every Thursday.

Once Riordan Hall opens up again, club meetings will be resumed at that location. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required.

Information: Jean Visnich, president, at (479) 426-8409 or email wordwinds@cox.net.