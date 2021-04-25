Senior citizens centers host lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren’t open for activities, grab-and-go lunches are available, according to a news release. This week’s menu includes: Monday —BBQ , baked beans, coleslaw, hamburger bun, hot apple sauce and milk.

Tuesday — Broccoli and cheese soup, stampede biscuit with ham, spring mix salad/lite Italian dressing, apricots and milk.

Wednesday — Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, pears and milk.

Thursday — Chopped hamburger and gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, oranges and milk.

Friday — Cheesy salsa chicken, corn, broccoli, sugar cookie and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, (870) 543-6323.

Virtual service ends Founders’ Week

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is concluding its 148th Founders’ Week with the annual Sunrise Service. This virtual event will take place at 8 a.m. today. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Parish Lowery, pastor of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at Fort Worth, Texas.

Kymara Seals, president of the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, will give an alumni appeal. She will discuss membership and acknowledge the 2020 Hall of Fame Honorees. To register for the webinar visit https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a-y4ZdoxSZiL3DAWN6Zogw, use webinar ID: 983 1886 5127 and passcode: 820138.

Rural development grants awarded

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded more than $90,000 in federal grants to Arkansas-based companies as part of the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). The funding aims to help farmers, ranchers and rural small businesses develop renewable energy systems and improve energy efficiency at their operations.

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack, announced the awards Thursday.

REAP fund recipients are: Holt Builders Supply Inc. (Fordyce) — $19,573 to install a 36.21 kW solar array on the rooftop of this builders supply business.

Cox Pirani Farms (Osceola) — $15,786 to purchase and install a new grain drying system at this row-crop farming operation.

Black River Health Club (Pocahontas) — $20,000 to purchase and install a 41.3 kW rooftop solar array at this health and wellness gym.

Sunset Lodge (Little Rock) — $20,000 to purchase and install a 44.6 kW rooftop solar array for this event center.

Crow Group (Morrilton) — $12,255 to purchase and install a 19.4 kW rooftop solar array at the print shop of a construction management and general contracting company owned by the Crow Group Inc.

Kerusso Activewear Inc. (Berryville) — $3,877 to purchase LED lighting and attic insulation to improve energy efficiency at its commercial manufacturing facility in Carroll County.