Environmental notebook

Container measure

becomes state law

State legislation that prevents local governments from taxing or restricting the use of plastic bags and other containers became law Monday.

House Bill 1704, now Act 751, passed in the House in a 69-15 vote on April 7 and in the Senate in a 24-6 vote on April 14. Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, sponsored the bill.

The law states that cities and counties cannot restrict, tax, prohibit or otherwise regulate the use, disposition or sale of any "auxiliary container, " which is defined as a bag, cup, package, container, bottle, device or other packaging made of cloth, paper, plastic, foamed plastic, expanded plastic, cardboard, corrugated material, aluminum, glass, post-consumer recycled material, or similar coated or laminated material.

Building dedicated

at Petit Jean park

A newly constructed building at Petit Jean State Park will provide space for camper registration, interpretive exhibits, meetings, special events and staff offices, according to a Department of Arkansas Heritage news release.

Officials gathered Thursday to dedicate the building, the Dr. T.W. Hardison Visitor Center, named for the man whose leadership aided in the establishment of Petit Jean State Park in 1923, according to the news release.

"It is a privilege to dedicate this building in honor of the man whose vision was the seed for our system of Arkansas State Parks," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "Anyone who has ever hiked a trail, fished in a lake, or pitched a tent at one of our 52 state parks owes Dr. Hardison a debt of gratitude."

Fennell Purifoy Architects designed the 1,672-square-foot visitor center in a rustic style similar to that used for the original buildings of the park, which were constructed from 1933 to 1938, according to the news release.

Kinco Constructors built the center for nearly $7 million. The funds came from the Amendment 75 Conservation Fund and a grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council.