Donation assists with water bills

Nearly 100 residences affected by an overstressed water system after the February snowstorms have been reimbursed for pipe repairs by United Way of Jefferson County.

Liberty Utilities made a $250,000 donation to United Way in early March to assist affected customers, but the amount of repairs was slim at first due to the supply and demand of plumbers. More than two weeks after the donation was made, one plumber had done work on two households.

As of Friday, 96 residences have had pipes repaired and the work reimbursed, a local United Way official said.

“I’m sure the list is growing, but to date that’s how many people [have made repairs],” said Jason Duren, administrative coordinator of services for United Way of Jefferson County.

The goal was to help as many as 360 residents solve their plumbing problems resulting from the system failure because that was the number of residences where water was turned off to make fixes, according to a county disaster declaration.

Each eligible household is reimbursed up to $500. The Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development office said in March it would approve paying the remainder of the cost upon qualification.

Lamont Davis, business and community development manager for Liberty Utilities, said the repairs are going through a vetting process from Crawford Global Technical Services to make sure the work is done in a quality manner.

“It’s a company that actually helps us with disasters and things like that, and Liberty has a connection with them,” Davis said. “They’re very good at what they do. It has been 1-2-3, so it’s been working really good.” United Way receives approved invoices for the repairs and writes checks for the work.

Many homeowners and other heads of households fixed pipes at their own expense, Davis said. “We’ve had calls where people appreciated the opportunity, but they didn’t need them,” he said. “For those who really needed it, low-to-moderate income, United Way was very helpful, so that was a very good process as well.” United Way allocated $50,000 of its donation from Liberty Utilities to Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N), a Pine Bluff food bank. N2N is distributing the funds to clients who need help with their water bills, regardless of whether they were impacted by the snowstorms.

“This is not a donation to Neighbor to Neighbor,” N2N Executive Director Pat Tate said. “This is a donation to the people, and N2N is just dispersing funds. Since we already serve underprivileged and needy people, low-income people, it’s a good way to get it to the people who need it the most. It will go to clients of Neighbor to Neighbor.” Tate said the maximum income for a qualifying N2N client is 130% of the federal poverty guidelines. That’s $1,396 per month for a single person ($16,744 per year) or $2,379 for a family of four ($34,450 per year).

“It takes everyone in our community to take care of each other,” Duren said.

“We’ve had calls where people appreciated the opportunity, but they didn’t need them,” he said. “For those who really needed it, low to moderate income, United Way was very helpful, so that was a very good process as well.”

— Lamont Davis, business and community development manager for Liberty Utilities