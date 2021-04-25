Dr. James Edward Hunt Jr.

Talk to Dr. James Hunt and it won't be long before the phrase "divine providence" appears in the conversation.

Hunt attributes much of what has happened in his life and what he has done to otherworldly influence. His accomplishments are worth noting. Hunt is board certified in anesthesiology and pediatric anesthesiology. He worked as the co-director of Burn Anesthesiology in the Burn Unit at Arkansas Children's Hospital for more than 10 years.

Currently, Hunt, while tackling the demands on a full-time anesthesiologist, serves on the boards of the Arkansas Down Syndrome Association, Special Olympics Association and has been on the board of Easterseals Arkansas since 2008. Hunt is the current board chairman of Easterseals.

For Hunt, the idea of divine providence in his life applies above all to the birth of his only son, Al. Al was born with Down syndrome.

"I don't have a lot of free time," Hunt says. "That motivation to be involved in the community my son lives in took hold for me after Al was born."

To say that Easterseals has played a part in Hunt's family since the birth of Al is an understatement. Easterseals arrived in Hunt's house when Al was 4 months old and continues to work with Al now that he is 18.

"[Dr. Hunt] and his wife, DeAnn, are really a team working together to help what we do," says Mac Bell, vice president of development and communication for Easterseals. "They understand how to fight for those with specific needs. They can tell real stories how Easterseals helped their son and how we have touched them specifically. They are very valuable advocates."

Hunt's passion for Easterseals is unmistakable. He sees the nonprofit as the key to helping his family move forward into the future.

"Easterseals helped us rebuild our hope and expectations," Hunt says.

WILD WEST LITTLE ROCK

Born in the mid-1960s, Hunt grew up west of Little Rock, which looked nothing like it does today.

"Nobody can imagine this today, but there wasn't a Best Buy or anything out west when I was young," Hunt says. "Markham ended in the woods. Where we were -- around Lake Norrell -- felt like the country and not the suburban sprawl."

Hunt lived with a brother and two step-brothers -- all four boys fairly close in age. Hunt was the oldest. Hunt describes his father as a "railroad man who worked for Union Pacific."

During those days when he had all kinds of free time, Hunt was outside and on his bicycle. His didn't live close to a lot of other houses in a neighborhood. The company of his brothers kept him occupied either "playing or scraping. Sometimes more playing than scraping."

Early on, Hunt tried his hand playing different sports, but nothing took hold.

"No, I played a little bit of baseball when I was really young," Hunt says. "I played some football in junior high. I was small and skinny. Small and skinny is OK for running and biking and not OK for people trying to knock you down."

Hunt is frank about his time in school.

"I was a terribly lazy student," Hunt says. "I fell into the trap of not having to work at school. It doesn't mean I couldn't learn. I wasn't motivated and it was well into adulthood before I picked up any urgency."

While Hunt enjoyed reading, especially early American literature, there was no subject that he warmed up to or teacher who could spark his interest in a subject -- "though I know [the teachers] tried. I am sure I wasn't a good listener." As Hunt neared his graduation date he was nowhere near on track to become a lawyer or teacher and definitely not a doctor.

"Certainly, if manhood is predicated on the development of motivation or direction, then I wasn't anywhere near ready for manhood in high school," Hunt says. "I mostly enjoyed high school and I certainly enjoyed my high school friends -- but have only kept close to a few. Like most people, some of my best stories -- and some of my painful stories -- came from my high school years."

In addition to his own admitted lack of caring very much what would come after high school, Hunt's family didn't especially value a college degree.

"Work was important to my family," Hunt says. "Education wasn't important to my family."

Hunt had not yet graduated from high school before he was gainfully employed as a phlebotomist. No doubt many patients looked twice at the young man sitting down beside them to take their blood.

"My mother was employed in human resources at the hospital at that time," Hunt recalls. "I am sure she was advocating to help find me something to do. She must have thought a job would give her son some direction."

Here Hunt sees another incidence of divine providence working in his life.

"It was a function of expediency," Hunt says of his job in the hospital. "What high school student wouldn't want a few dollars to spend on cars and girls? I would count it as a divine providence that it would lead to an introduction to a young woman as well as a life in health care that I couldn't see it at the time."

Sure enough, Hunt did use some of the money from his job to buy that car he wanted -- a CJ 7 Jeep. And the girl? A young RN would take notice of the phlebotomist.

The RN was DeAnn Marchi and here is her side of the story:

"When he would come in the recovery room, I couldn't help but notice him. He was handsome and was really nice. He was shy. At the time, I had a group of friends where we would go out together a lot. Well, I was ready to do something different, you know? So I called him and asked if he wanted to get something to eat and see the first 'Batman' movie."

Here is Hunt's side of the story:

"She asked me out!"

Hunt knew fairly quickly this could be a serious relationship because "she was willing to go ride around in my Jeep."

After what he calls "two years of courtship," Hunt was completely "bitten." He cites Marchi's self-motivation as one of many attractions for his un-motivated self. The proof of this, Hunt says, was that Marchi wouldn't agree to marry him until he had a college diploma in his hand.

"He is so smart," DeAnn Hunt says. "I knew I couldn't be married to somebody who wasn't motivated. I said, 'Let's sit down and figure this out what you want to do with your life.' Yes, there was a little nudge to keep him going."

James Hunt's graduation from the Baptist Health School of Nursing in 1992 was just the beginning to his education in the field of medicine.

Hunt's experience as a nurse kicked off his initiative for taking care of the sick. Unlike high school, Hunt wanted to learn as much as he possibly could about medicine. Medical school beckoned, and Hunt soon found himself enrolled in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in his home town.

"Medical school [was] a lot of fun for me," Hunt says. "Getting to learn more about patients and patient care needs was interesting. I enjoyed every different rotation."

Med students are shuffled through specific types of care during their years of school. Though Hunt settled on anesthesiology, the choice was not easy in deciding what type of doctor he would be.

"Of all the primary care and specialty rotations in medical school, anesthesiology felt most like an amalgam of everything -- from pediatrics to adult critical care, obstetrics to trauma, internal medicine to surgery -- all at once, and both inside and outside the [operating room]. I foolishly thought anesthesiology would let me practice this amalgam of everything and still have better work-life balance than my friends who went into surgery. I was wrong about the work-life balance, but I was right about anesthesiology often being a nexus of multiple other specialties simultaneously ... and my love of the resulting challenges."

THE BIRTH

Hunt did interview at multiple medical facilities outside of Arkansas for his medical residency. At the end however, Hunt and his wife decided it would be best to remain in Little Rock and serve the residency at UAMS.

"We were going to be new parents," Hunt says. "We wanted to be near family when the baby arrived. We were most comfortable staying here."

"DeAnn's age at the time of her pregnancy was older than normal," Hunt says. "There was a 1% chance [the baby born] would have Down syndrome. We had testing done and saw fetal medicine specialists. We did not know the diagnosis for our son until about 48 hours after he was born."

In the years after the birth, Hunt has delivered talks about the experience of hearing the news about his newborn.

"I use this illustration in these talks," Hunt says. "In having children, part of the joy is the elation of new life and the unlimited possibilities associated with that new life. A diagnosis takes away at least the idea of those unlimited possibilities. As we humans do, we tend to grieve the loss of our unlimited expectations."

Hunt and his wife have no question who helped them the most adjust those unlimited expectations.

"The people at Easterseals Arkansas are like our second family," DeAnn Hunt says. "They have been on this journey with us from the beginning. The therapists and teachers let us see that there was hope. They showed us that Al was going to be able to learn. It was gonna take him a little longer, but they would support him and us as he grew."

James Hunt offers up the broader view of what exactly Easterseals Arkansas does.

"Easterseals Arkansas provides extraordinarily important, life-altering therapy and educational services for people of all ages with intellectual and physical disabilities. From developmental therapy to physical, occupational and speech therapy; from preschool education to vocational education; from advocacy to outreach; from community-based living to waiver services, ESA helps families build hope and expectations for the fullest possible development -- and greatest possible independence -- of our loved ones with special needs."

Working as Hunt does with Easterseals Arkansas and the Special Olympics, he sees both organizations as being dependent on each other and having more or less the same goals.

"[Easterseals Arkansas] has been building foundations in every region of Arkansas -- building skills and knowledge -- to help our loved ones be productive and successful in our communities for over 75 years. A natural consequence, then, of improving the health and development, the foundations, of human beings -- and encouraging those human beings to be more engaged in community -- is their gravitation toward sport (individual or team) for all the reasons anyone is attracted to sport. Special Olympics was built to help bridge inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities through sport -- to celebrate the successes of great education, health and therapy services (such as found at ESA) by showcasing the competitiveness, the courage and capabilities of people too often left on the figurative and literal sidelines."

Hunt's passion for what he calls his "son's community" is seemingly endless. While Hunt could speak more about his involvement in other areas, he politely requests to end the interview. The reason?

"We have to go out and get Al's tuxedo. He has a date and is going to the prom on Saturday."

Hunt says this with no small amount of pride and gratitude for divine providence.