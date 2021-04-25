Drive-by shooting in Little Rock leaves 1 person dead, 2 wounded

A drive-by shooting left one person dead and two others wounded late Sunday afternoon east of downtown Little Rock, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police are investigating the incident in the 1900 block of East Sixth Street, less than a mile east of Interstate 30 and less than a half-mile south of the Arkansas River.

Little Rock police were asking people to avoid the area as they process the crime scene, according to a tweet around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

No further information was available as of early Sunday night.