Ex-airman jailed

on charge of rape

A North Little Rock man was arrested Friday after a woman told Air Force investigators that he repeatedly sexually abused her, according to an arrest report.

Special agents with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations told Pulaski County deputies that a victim went on record for an eight-hour interview, saying Jamie Screeton, 39, sexually abused her over a several-year period, the report said.

The former airman was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he has no bail and is charged with rape.

NLR driver faces

drug, gun counts

North Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges after finding him parked illegally Friday evening, according to an arrest report.

An officer saw a Honda near 20th and Crutcher streets and found the driver, 30-year-old Larry Strong, with a 9mm Glock and a bag containing marijuana in his lap, the report said.

Strong was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held in lieu of $50,000 bond on charges of felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of firearms by certain persons, felony possession of marijuana with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.