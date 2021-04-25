Crews battle N. Ireland fire for 2nd day

LONDON -- Firefighters in Northern Ireland are spending a second day batting fast-moving fire across difficult terrain on the Mourne Mountains.

More than 70 firefighters and 10 firetrucks from across Northern Ireland were involved in trying to contain the wildfire Saturday, with helicopters from Britain and Ireland set to join the effort.

The wildfire has been raging since Friday morning in the Slieve Donard area -- the highest point in Northern Ireland, with a peak of 2,780 feet.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay away from the area as it declared a "major incident."

Northern Ireland's first minister, Arlene Foster, said the wildfire is "devastating and tragic," adding that the impact on local wildlife and flora is "unimaginable."

Assistant Fire Commander Aidan Jennings said the cause of the wildfire is unknown, but noted wildfires are "predominantly caused by human behavior." He said firefighters are wearing personal protective equipment and traveling for up to an hour and a half to get up the slopes.

"We're working with small pumps out of rivers, but predominantly it is a physical, hard, beating-out job up there," he said.

Fire hits oil tanker off the coast of Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syria's Oil Ministry said a fire broke out in a tanker on its coast after what it said was a suspected drone attack Saturday.

The official state news agency said the fire in the oil tanker outside Baniyas refinery has been extinguished.

The Oil Ministry said the fire started after a suspected drone attack that originated from Lebanese territorial waters. It provided no further details and did not specify where the tanker was arriving from.

Syria's oil resources are mostly outside government-controlled areas, but two of its refineries are operating. This makes Damascus reliant on Iran for fuel. But U.S. Treasury sanctions have targeted a network that spanned Syria, Iran and Russia responsible for shipping oil to the Syrian government.

There has been a series of mysterious attacks on vessels in recent months. They have come amid rising tension in the region between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Sri Lanka arrests 2 men in '19 bombings

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lankan police Saturday arrested a prominent Muslim lawmaker and his brother over suspected connections to the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in 2019 that killed 269 people.

Rishad Bathiudeen is a former Cabinet minister who currently leads an opposition party in Sri Lanka's Parliament. He and his brother, Reyaj Bathiudeen, were arrested in the capital for allegedly "aiding and abetting the suicide bombers who committed the Easter Sunday carnage," said police spokesman Ajith Rohana. He said the brothers have not yet been officially charged but were arrested based on direct evidence, as well as what he called circumstantial and "scientific" evidence.

Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group have been blamed for the six near-simultaneous blasts at two Catholic churches, a Protestant church and three tourist hotels. Both Muslims and Catholics are minorities in Sri Lanka, where Buddhists make up 70% of the population.

Before his arrest Saturday, Bathiudeen wrote on Facebook that police were outside his house "since 1:30 a.m. today attempting to arrest me without a charge. ... They have already arrested my brother. I have been in Parliament, and have cooperated with all lawful authorities until now. This is unjust."

The arrests came amid growing demands for justice by Sri Lanka's Catholic leaders and community, including during a commemoration held Wednesday on the second anniversary of the attacks.

China to name Mars rover after fire god

BEIJING -- China's first Mars rover will be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced Saturday.

The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit Feb. 24 and is due to land in May to look for evidence of life.

It is part of Chinese space plans that include launching a crewed orbital station and landing a human on the moon. China in 2019 became the first country to land a space probe on the little-explored far side of the moon and in December returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.

The rover's title fits with the Chinese name for Mars -- "Huo Xing," or fire star, the China National Space Administration said. The name "signifies igniting the flame of China's planetary exploration," said a deputy space agency administrator, Wu Yanhua.

The top candidate for the landing site is Utopia Planitia, a rock-strewn plain where the U.S. lander Viking 2 touched down in 1976.

The space agency says Tianwen-1's goals include analyzing and mapping the Martian surface and geology, looking for water ice and studying the climate and surface environment.

China would become the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to put a robot rover on Mars.

