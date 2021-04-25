Formal fundraiser

Families donned formal wear or their Sunday best for the Sweet Arts Maskerade Ball on April 3 at the Benton Event Center. The family-friendly event was a fundraiser for Fostering the Arts.

The evening included a performance by Pam Setser, an Arkansas Country Music Award nominee, and dance and vocal performances by local students. There was a silent auction and an array of food and drinks presented by local businesses. The evening ended with music by a DJ and guests on the dance floor.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/425art/]

Fostering the Arts provides scholarships and equipment for children in foster care and from low income households so they can participate in local arts-based programs.

-- Story and photos by

Cary Jenkins