Happy birthday (Apr. 25): There are those who use their power so well we think of them as entities. The difference they make and what they've come to symbolize is larger than any one person could be. This is where you're headed — an excellent steward of your gifts, growing in influence and with a modesty that puts purpose before ego.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The first idea that comes to you may indeed be the best one, but come up with more anyway, if only for the accompanying thrill of heading into unexplored directions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's someone's job to make you think that you need the shiny new thing and nothing else will substitute for it. In fact, many substitutions, including those you already own, will work fine, if not better, for you today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Impatience and frustration arise only if you believe things should go according to your wishes instead of just going as they go. To embrace the indifferent aspects of life is a liberation.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The most productive day involves stints of concentrated effort followed by breaks in the fresh air. To skip the breaks makes the journey much less enjoyable, and longer, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While emotional energy, like love, may be invisible to your eye, it animates the physical world quite obviously. You will easily tell how people are feeling, especially when they are trying to hide those feelings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Daydreaming is anything but a waste of time, but don't expect concrete ideas to come from it now. Today's flights of fancy open up the borders for later breakthroughs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Change out one part of the recipe and you have an entirely new recipe. People, like ingredients, behave differently in various combinations. One individual will alter the whole dynamic.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): In today's case, building a relationship doesn't mean adding things to it. In fact, oddly enough, the ties will get stronger when you eliminate something — perhaps a formality or an expectation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're not usually a fan of remixes, but in today's case, it's a necessity. You'll be the one rearranging a thing, not because you want to outdo the original but because you need it to fit your purposes better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll make even the most disparate elements seem to coincide. You can even find relationships between things that seem to be working at cross-purposes. Conflict won't scare you. You'll dance on the tension.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You've a quirky style and a worldview that could be described as "singular." You're unintentionally entertaining, and this works in your favor. Once disarmed, people are so amenable to your suggestions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don't fear the influence of others. You know who you are. It is because your rules for yourself are so firm that you can afford to have an open mind.

FULL MOON PRE-SHOW

The moon swells to tomorrow’s full status in the realm of Scorpio, where deep secrets pool to reflect her, somehow offering back an image that is all at once completely illuminated and wholly mysterious. There’s a sense of impending elation, like watching the “coming soon” trailer and experiencing the first blushes of tomorrow’s world.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The Super Pink Moon on Monday kicks it off at the intersection of cute names and mysterious outcomes. This is a Scorpio lunar phenomenon that will not disappoint by ramping up the tension. Besides the domain of life, death and transformation, Scorpio also specializes in seduction, with a penchant for using shadows and fog to enhance the allure of our fascinations. Some will be drawn to build temptations, and others will be called to fall prey to them.

The very next day, Pluto goes retrograde and will keep rowing backward until Oct. 6. An early theme of this transit is: what a little power can do. It changes people. Some would say it corrupts them.

Pluto’s retrograde will recall to us the times we’ve used and abused power, and the times we were victimized by forces more powerful than us. The lessons of these happenings aren’t learned all at once. They soak in over time. Just when we think we’ve gotten all we can from a past lesson, Pluto’s retrograde will show us a new level of meaning we hadn’t been aware of before.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Two-time Oscar winner Renee Zellweger was born when the moon was in Leo, the sign of the entertainment business, and the sun and Mercury were in down-to-earth, determined Taurus. Zellweger, who seems to swing into and out of the glitz of Hollywood at will, has created a career that is beautifully paced, giving herself the gift of many kinds of lives inside one.